Congress & Courts

‘The court should have put an end to this madness’: reproductive health advocates criticize abortion ruling

By Maya Yang
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JoLO_0dJaebQQ00
People take photos of the US supreme court on Capitol Hill in Washington DC Friday. Photograph: Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

The US supreme court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect, much to the dismay of pro-choice advocates and abortion providers.

The so-called “Heartbeat Act”, which was signed into law by Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, and went into effect in September, bans abortions at six weeks and does not make exceptions for incest and rape.

Furthermore, it empowers private citizens to enforce the law, rather than the authorities, giving them the right to sue any abortion provider whom they believe has violated the law or anyone aiding the provision of the service, although not the patient receiving the abortion service.

The law provides for a $10,000 penalty against defendants found to have violated the law.

Reproductive health advocates and Democrats have sharply criticized the supreme court’s ruling, arguing that the court did not do enough to abolish a law that many say nullifies a constitutionally protected right.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, alongside the court’s other two liberal-leaning members, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan, wrote that they disagreed with the conservative majority’s refusal to stop the law, known as SB8, completely.

“The court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before SB8 first went into effect. It failed to do so then, and it fails again today … I dissent … from the court’s dangerous departure from its precedents … The court thus betrays not only the citizens of Texas, but also our constitutional system of government,” wrote Sotomayor.

She added: “The dispute is over whether states may nullify federal constitutional rights by employing schemes like the one at hand.”

Democratic senator Cory Booker of New Jersey called the ruling wrong, saying : “This half measure from the supreme court is wrong. It continues to deny Texans their constitutional right to an abortion and is causing harm at this very moment.”

Massachusetts Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said the Friday decision in the Texas case was outrageous.

“While SCOTUS has allowed challenges to SB8 to proceed, it’s outrageous that the Court has again decided not to block Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban,” tweeted Warren. “More Texans are harmed every day this law is allowed to stand. The Senate must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.”

That law would codify the right to abortion access in the US into national legislation. The bill passed the House in September and is in limbo in the US Senate.

Laurence Tribe, co-founder of the American Constitution Society and constitutional law scholar at Harvard University, also condemned the ruling.

“Letting abortion clinics sue to challenge SB8 but leaving that outrageous six-week abortion ban remain in place – just as it was clear this radically rightwing court would do – reaffirms my view that this court needs major reform and needs it now,” he wrote , and called the court with its new conservative supermajority “broken”.

Others criticized what they saw as the conservatives’ religious motive, influenced by Republicans, AKA the GOP. Dean Obeidallah, an American lawyer and host of a SiriusXM show, wrote : “The GOP Supreme Court allows religious supremacy to continue by not halting the Texas GOP abortion law. That law is about imposing the GOP’s extreme religious beliefs upon the rest of us. The Taliban should sue the GOP for trademark infringement.”

Some praised the ruling, including Dan Patrick, the Republican lieutenant governor of Texas.

“Texas is a solidly pro-life state, and I will never stop fighting to protect innocent life from the radical abortionist left. A great victory for the unborn!” he tweeted .

Similarly, the Susan B Anthony List, a nonprofit anti-abortion organization, welcomed the ruling, writing, “This is good news because the law will remain in effect, already saving thousands of lives, and we hope more to come.”

Comments / 7

Morningglory
3d ago

There is nothing good or right in abortion. No one is doing any damage here by not performing an abortion. Our constitutional 14th amendment states "...nor shall any State deprive any person of life..." Each conception between a man and woman is a human life.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Upworthy

California plans to copy legal tactics of Texas anti-abortion law to ban guns and save lives

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will use the legal tactics of the Texas six-week abortion ban to implement gun control in his state. Newsom's announcement comes on the back of the Supreme Court's Friday ruling allowing Texas' abortion law to stand. The governor was outraged at the decision but decided to use a similar loophole to tackle gun control in California. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court decision allowing Texas's ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas's scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," said Newsom in a statement, reported CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Slate

Last Week’s Texas Ruling Will Prove to Be a Wipeout for Abortion Rights

The Supreme Court hath given a sliver and taken away the pie. Its ruling last week in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson is a wipeout for reproductive freedom, deliberately disguised as a partial victory. The Court looks decreasingly like a true judicial body and increasingly like a wolf cagily donning sheep’s clothing to prey upon constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Dean Obeidallah
Person
Sarah
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Laurence Tribe
Vogue Magazine

What the Supreme Court Just Ruled on Abortion Scares Me, and It Should Scare You Too

On Friday the Supreme Court had the chance to strike down a completely unconstitutional, totally insane Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks. The law goes even further than that—it limits what kind of lawsuit can be filed to challenge it and puts bounties on everyone from doctors to Uber drivers who might assist in an abortion in some way. It was the kind of law that was so dystopian that many people didn’t believe it would even be enacted, but on September 1, S.B. 8 was instated in the state of Texas. Even many conservative court watchers thought the Supreme Court should and would strike down the law because it went contrary to both Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Instead, the Court last Friday kicked the case back to the district courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Scotus#State Supreme Court#Republican#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Democratic
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
Vox

Don’t be fooled: The Supreme Court’s Texas abortion decision is a big defeat for Roe v. Wade

On first glance, it would be easy to see the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson as a win for abortion rights. It would also be wrong. More than two months after the Supreme Court allowed SB 8, a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, to take effect, the Court followed it up with a 5-4 decision that is an even larger defeat to proponents of abortion rights, and a victory to anti-abortion lawmakers in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Texas abortion law case: Gorsuch responds to Sotomayor's claims of 'chilling effect'

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor clashed on Friday over claims that Texas' controversial abortion law chills the exercise of constitutional rights. Sotomayor partially dissented from Friday's decision, which allowed a challenge to the law to proceed while also allowing it to remain in effect. The ruling is procedural and will not be the final word on the law's constitutionality.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Abortion Providers Disappointed, Pro-Life Group Pleased By US Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Heartbeat Act

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can continue challenging the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as SB 8. But in a blow to the providers, the nation’s highest court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect. The Justices also rejected the US Justice Department’s emergency request to block the law. The Court’s majority said their ruling is not about the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Act. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Julie Murray, Senior Staff Attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said, “The Supreme Court’s decision today is a devastating ruling in terms of foreclosing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The supreme court’s abortion ruling is even more unsettling than it may seem

Don’t be fooled by the supreme court’s nominal hedging on its endorsement of SB8, the Texas abortion ban that deputizes private citizens to sue anyone who assists in an abortion after six weeks’ gestation. In a ruling on Friday, the court held that a lawsuit by Texas abortion providers could go forward – but only on narrow grounds. Only those state officials responsible for licensing medical providers may be sued, the court ordered – no one else involved in the state’s practical maintenance of SB8 is liable. The ruling said, for instance, that the providers could not sue court clerks, those bureaucrats tasked with actually docketing the lawsuits that would enforce SB8.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Comments / 0

Community Policy