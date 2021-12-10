ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dude! Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Scene Sneak Peek!

By Justin Rosario
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe got a sneak peek of the opening scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and it’s a knockout (if a little short). I know you fellow web slingers are just as excited as I am for the big release day on December 17. Then all...

thenerdstash.com

thenerdstash.com

West Side Story Box Office “Worrisome” After Opening Day

The West Side Story box office has posted its domestic opening for the movie, falling short of its project goal. Steven Spielberg‘s remake has recently posted an opening day gross of $4.1 million. This revenue is from 2,820 theaters at the Friday box office. Altogether, the domestic opening for the movie has earned between the $10 million to $11 million range.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House’ Reveals New Trailer and More

Deadline reported this morning about numerous updates Netflix gave us for their limited series thriller which was initially titled The Woman in the House; will now be titled: The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window. A mouthful to say the least. Netflix’s new show stars Kristen Bell and is set to premiere on January 28, 2022. Check out the trailer:
TV SERIES
dapsmagic.com

There Are More Spider-Man Movies Coming After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Recently Tom Holland made it seem far from certain that he had any future as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, producer Amy Pascal seems to be singing a different song. In an interview with Fandango she shared that there are plans for not just one more Spider-Man with Holland, but a full trilogy.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Promises 'Very Violent' Fight Scenes in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be the biggest Spider-Man movie yet thanks to its multiversal aspect and the appearances of the past Spider-Man villains. There's also the rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield which may be the cherry on top if they do eventually show up in the film.
MOVIES
Person
Seth Meyers
PopSugar

Tom Holland Roasts Brother After His "Brutal" Fight Scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home Was Cut

Tom Holland had the most sibling response to his brother Harry being cut from Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Dec. 3, the actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he revealed that his younger brother told him to "suck it up" after he was complaining about having a long day shooting a scene where he was upside down. So, when the film's director, Jon Watts, asked if Harry wanted to play a burglar they were casting, Holland immediately signed him up and made sure the stunt coordinator had his brother doing scenes that required him to be upside down the entire time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Look Reveals a Spider-Man in Trouble

Doctor Octopus is back and has Spider-Man in his clutches in a new image from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The image, released as part of Fandango's holiday movie preview, shows Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) with Spidey (Tom Holland), still in his Iron Spider suit, wrapped in his mechanical arms. Molina's Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 is one of several past cinematic Spider-Man villains reprising their roles in No Way Home. Tom Holland says Molina's return was, at least in part, his idea. "When I was first pitched the idea, I was like, 'Wow, that would be awesome if we could pull it off'," Holland said while speaking to Empire Magazine. "'But there's just no way it's going to work. You're just not going to be able to get everyone to do what they need to do. It's just not going to happen.' But it did happen. And it's crazy."
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Shares Details on First Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene

Find out what the first Spider-Man: No Way Home deleted scene is all about!. It's no secret that Tom Holland tends to drop spoilers whenever he does interviews. However, the Avengers: Endgame star has been more careful these days. Still, that doesn't mean Holland isn't eager to share details about his latest projects. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has just revealed what happens in a deleted scene from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s heartbreaking Hawkeye connection was spoiled

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon We’ve known the Holland-Maguire-Garfield Spider-Man: No Way Home secret all year long, as Sony and Marvel couldn’t contain the leaks. With each day that got us closer to the movie’s release, we received more undeniable confirmations. I’ve often said that knowing No Way Home will include all of Sony’s live-action Spider-Man versions won’t ruin the movie experience. But if you don’t want to read about any actual plot spoilers, now’s the time to walk away because new spoilers follow below. That’s because the latest No Way Home...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Teases Epic Scenes With Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina

In a matter of days, Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive and serve as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest foray into the multiverse yet. Judging by what we've seen from the studios behind the movie this far, at least three separate franchises will be represented: the MCU, the RaimiVerse, and Marc Webb's universe established in the Amazing Spider-Man franchise. The movie is shaping up to be so massive, Tom Holland says he had a few "pinch me" moments while acting alongside Spider-Man greats.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Amandla Stenberg to Lead Star Wars Series The Acolyte

The Star Wars universe is always growing, and this growth is especially evident in Disney’s streaming service: Disney+. According to a breaking report from Variety, actress Amandla Stenberg is set to lead the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. This series is one of many in development for Disney+ and is currently under the helm of Leslye Headland, a co-creator of the Netflix series, Russian Doll, and the director of several of its episodes.
MOVIES
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home review roundup: What are the critics saying?

The first reviews to Spider-Man: No Way Home are in following the film’s world premiere.On Monday (13 December), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie was unveiled in Hollywood, with spoiler-free reactions rolling in on social media soon after.There has been a particular sense of excitement surrounding this release due to the secretive nature of its production. After it was revealed that several non-MCU characters from previous Spider-Man films would be in the film (including Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro), many assumed that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would show up in some form.While that detail is...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Tom Hardy Shot VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Post-Credits Scene On SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Set

There wasn't so much as a single mention of Spider-Man in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but the mid-credits scene changed that by bringing Eddie Brock into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Seemingly teleported into that world from Sony's Spider-Man Universe by whatever spell Doctor Strange casts in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom seemed very interested in tracking down Peter Parker.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Review: Hero Wrestles with Place in Universe in Emotional, Unsteady Sequel

There’s little question that diving deep into the psyches of superheroes can render some dark finds (hell, Batman has turned that into a signature move over the course of numerous film franchises and television series, and that’s just one bat-eared dude), but the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s treatment of the state of young Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) soul has continually added fresh dimension to an ever-expanding franchise. Spidey has always been an emotional dude — baseline biographical bits like “is just a teen when that damn spider bites him” and “is orphan” help that along with ease — but Holland’s appealingly wide-eyed...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Holland Makes A Bold Claim About A Jamie Foxx Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: Now Way Home is already one of the year’s biggest movies and set to be Marvel’s most anticipated release of the year. The film is bringing back multiple villains from the old Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spidey movies, seemingly building a version of the Sinister Six. One of the most exciting villains returning is Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who is sporting a new design in the mysterious film. Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has made a bold claim about a Foxx Scene in No Way Home.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Holds a 100% Score on Rotten Tomatoes

After its world premiere, Spider-Man: No Way Home holds a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. The highly-anticipated upcoming MCU entry debuts this week and both fans and critics are excited to see Tom Holland’s next adventure as Spider-Man. Typically, a 100% score from critics breaks quickly, however, there are currently 54 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s still perfect. There is a limited number of movies that have a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. This includes Singin’ in the Rain, Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and 12 Angry Men.
MOVIES

