The Daily Herald is deepening its commitment to cover the local impact of climate change through a partnership with Report for America. "We intend to cover climate as local news," Editor John Lampinen said. "That means covering all the things that are or will take place -- all the ways our lives will be affected by climate change, but also all the ways our lives will be affected by the responses meant to mitigate that change. We intend to cover it the way we try to cover all types of news -- big picture and local focus, the large stories and the small ones."

