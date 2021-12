Originally published in the October 2012 issue. It’s odd to think that for most of the twentieth century, the most important ingredient of Lowcountry cooking—rice—was not grown in the region (a stark contrast to 1850 when 90 percent of all rice produced in the United States came from South Carolina and Georgia). By World War I, commercial rice growing in the South had ceased, a victim of cheap white rice grown in the Southwest and high production costs in the South. A few families, unwilling to surrender the foodways they knew and loved, kept Carolina Gold growing in parts of South Carolina and Georgia until the 1950s, but the old seed discipline evaporated, weedy red rice polluted the private patches, and finally growing ceased.

