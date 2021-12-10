ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers Activate LS Zach Triner From Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0nqt_0dJaVXaf00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated long snapper Zach Triner from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team announced, meaning he will be available to play against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Triner was placed on the list this past Monday but has since tested negative twice in a 24+ hour span, clearing a path for him to return to the active roster.

Triner, the Bucs' starting long snapper, has appeared in four games for Tampa Bay this season and missed a stretch of nine games due to a torn tendon in his finger, which led to his placement on the injured reserve before Week 2's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. He returned to play in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

This could serve as the first round of good news for the Buccaneers' special teams this week, as rookie returner/receiver Jaelon Darden has practiced fully throughout the week while recovering from a concussion suffered against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Darden's Week 14 game status is still to be determined, but appears to be trending in the right direction.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady might break the one NFL record Peyton Manning once said was unbreakable

Over the course of his 22-year career, Tom Brady has broken a lot of NFL records, including the all-time pass completions mark he set on Sunday against the Bills, but there is one record that he's still chasing and if he ends up breaking it, it will definitely be notable and that's because it's a record that Hall of Famer Peyton Manning considered unbreakable when he retired from football following the 2015 season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Triner
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman’s interception vs. Bills puts him ahead of NFL

Even at this late stage in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to show that he still has plenty left in the tank. Sherman earned the green light to feature in the Buccaneers’ Week 14 home matchup with the Buffalo Bills after a stint on the injured reserve list due to a calf issue. He suffered no setbacks regarding his calf injury over the past week, and thus, the team opted to place him on the active roster ahead of Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Was Not Happy With 1 Tom Brady Play

Tom Brady had one of the most-physical runs of his career on Sunday, but don’t expect to see any more moving forward this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Buffalo Bills, 33-27, on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay knocked off Buffalo in overtime on a walkoff touchdown pass by Brady.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Reserve Covid 19 List#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#The New York Giants#The Indianapolis Colts#Twitter#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. With him out for at least the next three games, the defending champions have a need at running back. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed Kenjon Barner to their practice squad....
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Concerning future for former playoff star

Will Scotty Miller still be on the Buccaneers by the start of the 2022 season?. It looked like the Buccaneers were coming into the 2021 season with one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. The top three of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown is hard to compete with, but the depth of Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, and Jaelon Darden also drew plenty of praise.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bucs coach critical of how Bills use Josh Allen as runner

TAMPA — Josh Allen played like a superhero against his childhood idol Tom Brady on Sunday. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was impressed but isn’t sure it’s wise of Sean McDermott to allow Allen to run as much as he does. “He’s more like Cam Newton, but...
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
450
Followers
695
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy