Crypto at the Point of Sale: Bitcoin Versus Stablecoins

By PYMNTS
 4 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday (Dec. 9) that he wants to allow businesses to pay state fees with cryptocurrencies. He’d be wise to include stablecoins like USD Coin among them. Celebrities and athletes like (most recently) the Rams’ star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are taking their...

dailyhodl.com

Overlooked Ethereum Challenger Could Soar 400% This Bull Market Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

The host of crypto channel Coin Bureau is saying that an under-the-radar Ethereum rival is primed for an epic rally before the end of the bull market. In a new video, pseudonymous crypto analyst Guy tells his 1.74 million subscribers that he’s bullish on Near Protocol (NEAR), a blockchain designed for scalability and stability that allows developers to build decentralized applications at low cost, enabling users to manage high-value assets like money or identity.
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
Benzinga

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. What Happened: Solana remains in a massive broadening ascending wedge since 2020 and appears to be in the early innings of a fourth wave of “price discovery,” according to Kraken’s November 2021 Market Recap and Outlook report.
Florida State
The Guardian

Bitcoin could become ‘worthless’, Bank of England warns

The Bank of England has said that bitcoin could be “worthless” and people investing in the digital currency should be prepared to lose everything. In a warning over the potential risks for investors, the central bank questioned whether there was any inherent worth in the most prominent digital currency, which has soared in value this year to close to $50,000 (£37,786) a piece.
Ron Desantis
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
Markets Insider

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Plunging Again Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Three of the top five cryptocurrencies...
beincrypto.com

Stablecoin Supply Ratio Approaches All-Time Low: Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Analysis

In this article, BeInCrypto takes a look at Bitcoin (BTC) on-chain indicators, more specifically the Stablecoin Supply Ratio (SSR) and the (USDT) supply on exchanges. This is done in order to determine how much buying power stablecoins currently have over the entire bitcoin (BTC) supply. Sponsored. SSR. SSR is an...
Argentina
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Whales Have Accumulated Over $2,664,000,000 Worth of One Altcoin: Crypto Insights Firm Santiment

Crypto insights firm Santiment says deep-pocketed crypto investors have been stocking up big on one large-cap altcoin while markets undergo price dips. Santiment tells its 117,000 Twitter followers that whales, or holders with wallets that contain between one million and 10 million XRP, accumulated over 19 million more of the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the last three months.
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

