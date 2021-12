1005 W Burnside St., guildercafe.com. 10 am-8 pm daily. Newly arrived in the corner spot at Powell’s City of Books, Guilder Cafe West is the second location of a local coffee business steaming up coffee drinks and roasting beans with as much of an eye on ethics as one might expect from a cafe named after a heroic fantasy adventure like The Princess Bride. “We all need to pay more for coffee because it costs more than we think to produce it,” the menu reads. That sentiment and menu items like the Farm Boy Oats or the Autumn Miracle Pill (a latte with cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, vanilla, panela sugar, cold brew and salt) are the subtle ways Guilder shows its inspiration. You’re unlikely to be called m’lady.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO