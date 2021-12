Bayer, Bushel and Amazon Web Services unveiled Project Carbonview today (Dec. 7, 2021). This has been conceptualized by Bayer and developed in collaboration with Bushel and AWS. It is a first-of-its-kind technology solution that will help farmers in the United States drive more sustainable supply chains and mitigate the impact agriculture has on the environment by aggregating the carbon footprint of end products. Project Carbonview is the latest example of Bayer’s unique focus on connecting the farmer more deeply into the value chain to better capture their carbon contribution and drive the entire value chain to net-zero carbon emissions. Through this solution, farmers are empowered to connect to more sustainable supply chains that benefit their farming operations while minimizing carbon emissions.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO