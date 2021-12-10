Mayor Wu Calls For Applicants To Provide Wrap-Around Care For New Transitional Housing Sites

As part of the Wu administration’s work to address urgent public health needs in the Mass/Cass neighborhood, the City of Boston is supporting organizations who are providing emergency housing and medical services across Boston by recruiting healthcare and human services professionals.

Mayor Michelle Wu today opened a resume submission portal for healthcare and human services professionals interested in providing services for individuals experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, or mental health challenges. All submitted resumes will go to the organizations who have partnered with the City of Boston on an initiative to scale up transitional housing sites this winter.

“The intersecting crises concentrated at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard must be tackled with a public health-led approach—one administered by care professionals who understand the supports, services, and urgency needed in this moment. We are committed to using every resource this City has to ensure people receive the highest quality of care,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

“The City of Boston is working with urgency to create safe, transitional supportive housing where individuals can connect with medical care and pathways to permanent supportive housing. To make these sites possible, our partners are seeking committed individuals to join their staff,” said Senior Advisor Dr. Monica Bharel.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more individuals are experiencing unsheltered homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health challenges in the Mass/Cass area of Boston. Mayor Wu has charged her administration with responding to the emergency need for housing by identifying new low-threshold supportive housing sites across the city with comprehensive wrap-around services. This emergency response will lead into the next phase of the administration's approach, which will focus on improving regional pathways into housing and substance use and mental health treatment.

To operationalize the emergency housing placements, the partner organizations leading this initiative are seeking to hire several levels of staff. This includes supervisory staff, milieu staff (guest services, recovery advocates, floor staff), security staff, recovery coaches and health care professionals (including nurses). There is a particular need for overnight staff. Individuals with experience working with people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health through a client centered and harm reduction approach are highly encouraged to apply, as are individuals with direct experience serving women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ people, and communities who have historically faced barriers to health care.

Applicants are highly encouraged to submit their materials to this form by 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16.

If you are interested in working for the partner organizations involved in this initiative, please submit your application at this submission portal. If you would like to mail, email, or drop off your resume at City Hall please use this paper application and follow the instructions outlined. Please note that resume submissions are not for employment at City Hall, but for vital roles at the partnering organizations. For any questions about this request for resumes, your principal point of contact with the City will be:

NAME: Emily Romero Gonzalez

EMAIL: emily.romerogonzalez@boston.gov

NUMBER: (617) 635 - 5918