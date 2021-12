The Eastern Motorsport Press Association (EMPA) is proud to announce the 2021 award winners in the various categories that were recently voted upon by the membership. The presentations will take place during the organization’s ceremonial formal dinner on Saturday evening, January 15 at the Genetti Hotel & Conference Center, Wilkes-Barre PA, which is part of the 49th EMPA Convention slated for Friday through Sunday of that weekend.

