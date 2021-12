Creators of the app Malachi Ards, Henry Moses and Monroe Clayton. WeParlay has developed a web app that will allow users to never buy another business card. Henry Moses, Malachi Ards and Monroe Clayton is the team behind this app. They said they want to benefit college communities with their new development. They have created a tag that is placed on the back of a phone, which holds all the information the users may want to share with others.

