Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton declares for 2022 NFL draft

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
One of the top defenders in college football is leaving school early for the next level.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is declaring for the 2022 NFL draft, making his announcement via social media Friday.

Though he missed a decent chunk of the 2021 season due to injury, Hamilton is still widely regarded as one of the top overall prospects in this year’s draft class. His rare combination athleticism, instincts and versatility make him the rare safety prospect who should get top-10 consideration.

