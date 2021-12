Miami, Florida – Mario Cristobal is now UM’s head coach prompting many like myself to peer into the crystal ball gazing into the Canes’ future. All aboard the hype train! They managed to pry him away from Oregon and the PAC-12 with an $80 million contract ($8 million annually), plus major raises for his assistants. Add in the nearly $2 million a year deal with the brand new athletic director Dan Radakovich (plus incentives) and one can clearly see we’re doling out a lot of money. More is to come with the football program reportedly getting $20-$30 million towards its budget. There’s even talk of building a new stadium for the team. Just forget about putting it where Coral Gables Senior High School is located.

