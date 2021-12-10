Strange Currency's Best Music of 2021

The age-old question among photographers and our audiences is what makes a good photograph? And to a lesser degree, with so many cell phones out there, why should we care?. What makes a photograph good is relatively straightforward, involving foundational elements such as lighting, the rule of thirds, lines, shapes, texture, patterns, and color. You can learn all about those in any photography textbook or website. But when it comes to music photography, you can sometimes throw many of those rules out the window. For instance, in the case of 12″ x 12″ album covers, one of most iconic photos ever is an out-of-focus Bob Dylan on Blonde on Blonde.
