Strange Currency's Best Music of 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen Songs Of Worship and Praise For Our Tumultuous Times—St. Lenox. Jedd Beaudoin holds a bachelor’s degree from the...

wnmufm.org

The Best Electronic Music of 2021

As the world began to open up in 2021, so did some of its dance floors and parties, and electronic artists arrived ready to map these spaces with sounds that pushed and challenged listeners to break free. The best electronic music of this year was often filled with heart-bursting passion, in the outright declarations of love for music-making in the work of Porter Robinson and MoMa Ready, and in the metallic, dizzying beauty of hyperpop's many rising stars. An A-list popstar turned to dance music for a remixed reinvention, and a veteran vinyl DJ dug in the crates to craft a joyous debut. From Jersey club to the U.K. underground, 2021's best electronic music looks like a complex melting pot of genre and history united by a fevered dedication to setting fire to the barriers and boundaries of what music can be. —Hazel Cills.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

Mozart’s best music: 15 of his greatest works

Opera, piano music, symphonies or concertos – Mozart’s music has something for everyone. Here's our pick of 15 great pieces, so you listen for yourself and discover the essential Mozart downloads. 1. Horn Concerto No. 4 in E flat major. A cheery skipping horn tune coupled with playful...
MUSIC
No Depression

THROUGH THE LENS: No Depression’s Best Roots Music Photos of 2021

The age-old question among photographers and our audiences is what makes a good photograph? And to a lesser degree, with so many cell phones out there, why should we care?. What makes a photograph good is relatively straightforward, involving foundational elements such as lighting, the rule of thirds, lines, shapes, texture, patterns, and color. You can learn all about those in any photography textbook or website. But when it comes to music photography, you can sometimes throw many of those rules out the window. For instance, in the case of 12″ x 12″ album covers, one of most iconic photos ever is an out-of-focus Bob Dylan on Blonde on Blonde.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party

“Starry Starry Night” by Vincent van Gogh, one of the most joy-giving paintings in the history of art, is a major crowd-pleaser at MOMA (Museum of Modern Art, NYC). Hold on, mama, MOMA is our destination for “The Starry Starry Night Birthday Party.” Mr. van Gogh, pardon me, Meneer van Gogh is correct for this Dutchman working in the South of France, painted “Starry Starry Night” in June, 1889. I digress to mention Vincent van Gogh worked really, REALLY fast. On his more manic days, he would often paint one painting in the morning and then another that afternoon. Though he...
VISUAL ART
edmsauce.com

Strange Fruits Music, Steve Void & Koosen Release Summer Jam

Strange Fruits Music has emerged as one of the world’s most interesting and exciting movements of the last year as the music group shot into the stratosphere at lightspeed. Strange Fruits Music has turned heads across major labels and music media, making news and racking up a following that puts them at the very summit of the digital music industry. Perhaps the biggest example of new media and futuristic creativity catapulting to global prominence in dance music in 2021 – the label, group and affiliated artists are making tidal waves across the industry. Their latest release, a collaboration between label regulars Steve Void and Koosen is a melon-fresh reimagining of the classic ‘Summer Jam’ that springboards the iconic vocal hook into a sultry modern House cut that is 100% dancefloor material.
MUSIC
CBS Miami

The Story Of A Legend: Miami New Drama’s “A Wonderful World” About Louis Armstrong Finally Takes The Stage

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A University of Miami graduate is among those starring in a new show called “A Wonderful World” at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach. It’s about the music and life of jazz great Louis Armstrong, but also focuses on the history of race in America. It was originally scheduled to open in the spring of 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. Juson Williams, who plays Armstrong, spoke to CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo about what it’s like playing this legendary and iconic figure on stage. “History, that’s number one,” he said. “I didn’t know this life that he lived...
MIAMI, FL
kmuw.org

As theater reopens, how directors are putting their reimaginations into action

JEFF LUNDEN, BYLINE: And finally today, when theaters were closed last fall, reporter Jeff Lunden spoke with three artistic directors of nonprofit organizations to learn about their hopes for what things would look like once the pandemic was over. Now, with vaccines and strict COVID protocols, all three theaters have begun performances again. So Jeff Lunden caught up with those leaders to see how things have changed.
THEATER & DANCE
kmuw.org

'Far From the Tree' creator discusses her Disney animated short

If you've gone to the movies recently to see the new Disney animated blockbuster "Encanto," you know there's a special treat for audiences right before the main feature. FLORIDO: It's an animated short film. And if you haven't seen it, here's what you're missing. NATALIE NOURIGAT: "Far From The Tree"...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Chanel Names 10 Winners of Its First-Ever $113,000 Prize for Artists

Chanel has named the inaugural winners of its Chanel Next Prize, a new biennial award that the French label founded in March to support 10 international artists and creatives working across film, music, performance, and visual art. The prize was founded as part of a larger initiative termed the Chanel Culture Fund, established earlier this year in the wake of the pandemic to expand the luxury label’s backing of the arts. The award is given to artists who the fashion label believes are redefining their respective fields. In a statement, Yana Peel, Chanel’s global head of arts and culture, explained that...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Turning the page to a new year: Style-savvy 2022 calendars

Why are many of us still drawn to paper calendars in this digital age?Karen Hernandez, senior product manager at the Museum of Modern Art in New York has theories.First, we can feel “more intimately tied to our plans, and get increased joy out of organizing our to-dos, when we can track them physically on analog calendars," she says.Also, "these calendars can express our style and bring beauty to otherwise monotonous days. Not only does the act of writing the event down stick in our minds more permanently, we’re also able to use the calendar for creative self-expression.”There are a...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Anton Herbert, Risk-Taking Collector of Conceptualism and Minimalism, Is Dead at 83

Anton Herbert, a Belgian collector who over 50 years amassed a pioneering collection of Conceptual and Minimalist art, died on December 7 at 83, according to a report by Le Monde. No cause of death was given. Herbert, who appeared on ARTnews’s Top 200 Collectors list 16 times, began amassing his holdings in 1973, when he purchased Carl Andre’s 64 Lead Square (1969). With his wife Annick, Herbert soon began focusing specifically on buying work produced between 1968 and 1989, when Conceptualism and Minimalism flourished. He focused on collecting in-depth works by around 40 artists involved with those movements, among them...
ENTERTAINMENT
kmuw.org

The Range celebrates 100 episodes with some centenarians

The Range hit the century mark this week as we recorded our 100th episode. The show launched on Jan. 17, 2020. Our initial program included a story about the newly unveiled Riverfront Legacy Master Plan and a sweet love story by Beth Golay on our En Route segment. To commemorate...
WICHITA, KS
The Conversation U.S.

Comic book introduces kids to key concepts and careers in cybersecurity

Three 9-year-old girls are huddled around a Caesar wheel, an ancient tool for sharing secret messages. Cracking a code is one of many challenges the girls complete to help characters in CryptoComics escape a mysterious cyberworld into which they’ve been drawn. CryptoComics is a curriculum designed to teach elementary school children – particularly girls of color – about cybersecurity – the practice of keeping digital information safe – and related careers. It also teaches about cryptology – the science of making and breaking codes. The girls partake in this program as part of their after-school activities in Atlanta. Led by a team of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Mondrian Heirs Sue Philadelphia Museum, Claiming Painting Was Looted by Nazis

The heirs of Piet Mondrian have challenged the Philadelphia Museum of Art over ownership of a painting by the Dutch artist that representatives of the estate claim was looted by the Nazis. They are seeking to regain the work, titled Composition with Blue (1926), which has been in the museum’s holdings for nearly 70 years. According to the provenance provided by the PMA, the diamond-shaped canvas was consigned in 1927 by the artist to the prominent art dealer Sophie Küppers. She entrusted it to a museum in Hanover, Germany, that was later raided by the National Socialist authorities in 1937, shortly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Frankenthaler Foundation, Asia Society to Launch Climate Art Awards for Emerging Artists

As part of its larger focus on climate change, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation is working with the Asia Society to launch the Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards. The grants—organized in conjunction with the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the National Gallery of Art, and the Phillips Collection, all based in Washington, D.C.—will go to visual artists currently enrolled in or recently graduated from M.F.A. programs in the United States. Additionally, the U.S. Environmental Defense Fund will promote the award among the environmental advocacy community. The award is intended to foster awareness among an...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kunstmuseum Bern to Return Seven Works from Gurlitt Trove

The Kunstmuseum Bern in Switzerland will return several works donated by the late dealer Cornelius Gurlitt, who several years ago became the subject of one of the most widely publicized Nazi art theft cases. The 1,600-piece Gurlitt hoard has been the subject of controversy since 2014, when it entered the museum’s holdings following the dealer’s death that year. That trove includes works by Henri Matisse, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, and others, and Gurlitt inherited it from his father, a dealer and museum director who collaborated with the Nazis. Bavarian authorities first became aware of the cache’s provenance two years prior during...
MUSEUMS

