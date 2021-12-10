ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally heading to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRhSD_0dJaLZ0100

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to pc via the Epic Games Store on Dec. 16

Previously only available on PS4 and then later PS5, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is the first chapter in Square Enix’s daring outing to reimagine one of the most celebrated games of all time. The PC version was alluded to years ago, yet it remained a Playstation exclusive for a while. Well, soon, your colorful LED-laden gaming desktop will get in on the action, unlike Final Fantasy 9’s Memoria Project.

Anyone keen on picking it up need only head over to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade page on the Epic Games Store. Yup, this one is exclusively on Epic’s storefront for now. Steam fans will have to wait until while until it’s available on Valve’s store.

Check out a trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC below.

It doesn’t look graphically much better than the PS5 version, but given how incredible the game looks already, that’s fine in my book. I can’t wait for PC modders to add a zombies mode. Or better yet, the astronauts from Among Us. PC gaming is so silly. It’s great!

Square Enix also shared the system requirements for the PC port as well.

Nothing too steep, especially considering how beautiful the game is.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Final Fantasy 7 Remake#Playstation#Final Fantasy 9#Memoria Project#Valve#Merc#The Epic Games Store#Epicgames Store#Glhf
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Game for December Potentially Uncovered

December is a week away, yet PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have no clue what free PS Plus games they are getting for the final month of 2021. However, it looks like we may know one of the freebies ahead of the reveal, thanks to a few astute observations, all of which point to a brand new game releasing next month is one of the month's free games. And if the speculation is accurate, PlayStation Plus subscribers may be treated to one of this year's most promising-looking indie games. That said, for now, this is just speculation, but below you can check out the "evidence" behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Epic Games Store finally has a long-requested feature: A shopping cart

Just over three whole years after it launched, the Epic Games Store finally has the one feature just about every single online marketplace needs. Players who decide to buy more than one game won’t have to purchase them separately any longer and, starting today, can now put them in a shopping cart. The addition of a shopping cart was jokingly celebrated by Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade coming to PC on December 16

Square Enix will release Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PC via Epic Games Store on December 16, the company announced. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first launched for PlayStation 5 on June 10. Get the latest details below, via Square Enix. The graphically-enhanced and expanded version of Final Fantasy...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
rockpapershotgun.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake made me fall in love with cutscenes again

It's been a long time since I've been excited by a video game cutscene. I've never been the type of person who itches to hit the skip button whenever I get pulled into a pre-rendered sequence, but I do often find them to be a rather passive experience and I'm usually quite glad when they finally come to an end. In fact, I think the last time I was properly wowed by a cutscene was when I played Final Fantasy VIII back when I was all of 11-years-old. Obviously, the jump in quality from blocky old Squall to its fully 3D rendered action sequences was more than enough to get my pulse racing back then, but even recent Final Fantasy games have failed to elicit the same kind of reaction.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Epic has finally freed us – the Epic Games Store shopping cart is here

Since its launch alongside The Game Awards in 2018, the Epic Games Store has not had a shopping cart. Every single bit of news about the store is always met with comments about the store’s lack of a cart, and yes, it’s a bit absurd that the functionality has been missing all this time. But finally, we’re free. The shopping cart is here.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Square Enix Announces $70 Pricing for PC, Starting with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Forspoken

As announced earlier, the critically acclaimed remake of the PlayStation classic Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade as well as the upcoming Forspoken will be coming to PC, pre-orders for both of which went live on Steam and Epic Games Store a short while ago. Square Enix has priced both games at a base price of $70, and Digital Deluxe Editions costing $95.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Square Enix Removes PC Price After Backlash

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to PC at The Game Awards. PC fans of the series rejoiced, Xbox fans held out hope that the game would also come their way. Then, Square Enix listed the game on the Epic Games Store and the hype died considerably. That’s because Square Enix decided it would be charging next-gen game prices for the game on PC, meaning $70.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dead By Daylight is getting a Ringu Chapter in March 2022

Ringu, the Japanese horror masterpiece, is coming to Dead By Daylight in the form of a new chapter. The Ringu Chapter will be Dead By Daylight’s latest crossover with an iconic horror series — arguably the most influential of the past three decades. Koji Suzuki’s original novel Ring went on to have a legendary film Japanese film adaptation in 1998, which itself inspired 2002’s The Ring starring Naomi Watts.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

