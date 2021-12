The Model X is incredibly expensive and sold out until 2023. You can’t have one for at least fourteen months. Here’s what you can have instead for the same cost. Tesla’s Model X barely sells. Almost none are made by Tesla anymore and deliveries are ridiculously low, even by EV sales standards. We looked at Tesla’s ordering and inventory situation and, according to Tesla, you won’t get one if you order it today until January of 2023, fourteen months or more from today. So what can you get for the same money? A lot it turns out.

