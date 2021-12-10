ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson's Advice to James Wiseman as Warriors Rehab Continues

By Josh Schrock
NBC Bay Area
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseman reveals advice Klay gave him as long rehab continues originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Klay Thompson's return nears, James Wiseman continues to be confined to individual work and his season debut for the Warriors likely won't occur until 2022. Thompson and Wiseman have spent a lot...

www.nbcbayarea.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
James Wiseman
NBA

