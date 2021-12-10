ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns Sign Punter, Rule Out Five for Ravens Rematch

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns signed punter Dustin Colquitt to fill in for Jamie Gillan, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list who has been ruled out against the Baltimore Ravens along with tight end David Njoku and linebacker Anthony Walker. They also ruled out tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz due to injuries.

Gillan, vaccinated, has contracted the virus for the second time as he dealt with it before vaccines were available as well. Colquitt will not only handle the punting duties, but will also function as the holder for kicker Chase McLaughlin. Dustin's younger brother Britton punted for the Browns in the 2018 season, preceding Gillan.

Bryant is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the first game against the Ravens while Schwartz has been out with a concussion he suffered against the New England Patriots.

The team is also listing defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Malik Jackson and safety Ronnie Harrison as questionable for the game. Elliott and Jackson are dealing with knee injuries. It has been reported as soreness earlier in the week. Harrison is dealing with an ankle issue.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has not said who will start at right tackle this week, saying he will save it for the game. That is leading many to believe the Browns will start rookie James Hudson III as opposed to Blake Hance, who has been filling in at that position.

The team also plans to activate linebacker Jacob Phillips, who has been out since August with a torn bicep tendon. He could be in the mix along with Malcolm Smith and Elijah Lee to replace Anthony Walker.

READ MORE: Defense Through 12 Games, Especially on Third Down

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Harbaugh Announces Injury Diagnosis For Lamar Jackson

The injury diagnosis for Lamar Jackson is in, following the Baltimore Ravens loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday afternoon. According to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of the AFC North game. The 24-year-old quarterback will undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Colquitt
thespun.com

Former NFL Executive Getting Ripped For Lamar Jackson Comment

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left today’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got hurt when he was hit around the ankle after releasing a pass outside the pocket. Former Philadelphia Eagles president and Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons executive Joe Banner had some thoughts...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Browns Sign Punter#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Announces Significant Browns Injury News

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without a pair of key pieces against the Raiders in Week 15. During Monday’s presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill are “unlikely” to see the field on Saturday. Hunt suffered an ankle...
NFL
New York Post

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily ‘hot’ for Browns QB ahead of win

No one was more excited to see Baker Mayfield in action on Sunday than his wife Emily. Ahead of kickoff against the Ravens, Emily took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of the 26-year-old quarterback walking through the tunnel to the Browns’ locker room. In addition to captioning...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
391
Followers
726
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy