Browns Sign Punter, Rule Out Five for Ravens Rematch

The Cleveland Browns signed punter Dustin Colquitt to fill in for Jamie Gillan, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list who has been ruled out against the Baltimore Ravens along with tight end David Njoku and linebacker Anthony Walker. They also ruled out tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz due to injuries.

Gillan, vaccinated, has contracted the virus for the second time as he dealt with it before vaccines were available as well. Colquitt will not only handle the punting duties, but will also function as the holder for kicker Chase McLaughlin. Dustin's younger brother Britton punted for the Browns in the 2018 season, preceding Gillan.

Bryant is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the first game against the Ravens while Schwartz has been out with a concussion he suffered against the New England Patriots.

The team is also listing defensive tackles Jordan Elliott, Malik Jackson and safety Ronnie Harrison as questionable for the game. Elliott and Jackson are dealing with knee injuries. It has been reported as soreness earlier in the week. Harrison is dealing with an ankle issue.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has not said who will start at right tackle this week, saying he will save it for the game. That is leading many to believe the Browns will start rookie James Hudson III as opposed to Blake Hance, who has been filling in at that position.

The team also plans to activate linebacker Jacob Phillips, who has been out since August with a torn bicep tendon. He could be in the mix along with Malcolm Smith and Elijah Lee to replace Anthony Walker.

