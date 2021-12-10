UFC 269 live stream and how to watch Poirier vs Oliveira

UFC 269 live stream results and play-by-play updates will start to trickle in RIGHT HERE at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier lightweight title fight tops the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which also features a women’s bantamweight championship match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, as well as the flyweight debut of Cody Garbrandt, who looks to announce his 125-pound arrival at the expense of savvy veteran Kai Kara-France. Welterweight bangers Santiago Ponzinibbio and Geoff Neal, as well as 135-pound upstarts Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva, will also see action this weekend in “Sin City.”
