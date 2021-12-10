ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 269 live stream and how to watch Poirier vs Oliveira

Cover picture for the articleUFC 269 is set for a huge night of MMA this Saturday when Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier challenges Charles Oliveira for the 155lb lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in glitzy Las Vegas. UFC 269 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but German fans can watch live for only €15...

bjpenndotcom

UFC 269 Bonus Report: Kai Kara-France earns ‘POTN’ for KO of Cody Garbrandt

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 269 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. The highly anticipated lightweight title fight produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest (see that here).
UFC
bardown.com

Conor McGregor issues another challenge and UFC fans absolutely torch him

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor has earned the nickname “Notorious.” One of the biggest S***-talkers in the world of professional combat sports, McGregor is constantly mouthing off to opponents. While he used to back it up with extreme efficacy, his fortunes in the octagon have drastically...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 269 results, live stream play-by-play updates | Oliveira vs. Poirier

UFC 269 live stream results and play-by-play updates will start to trickle in RIGHT HERE at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Sat. night (Dec. 11, 2021) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier lightweight title fight tops the ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) main card, which also features a women’s bantamweight championship match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, as well as the flyweight debut of Cody Garbrandt, who looks to announce his 125-pound arrival at the expense of savvy veteran Kai Kara-France. Welterweight bangers Santiago Ponzinibbio and Geoff Neal, as well as 135-pound upstarts Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva, will also see action this weekend in “Sin City.”
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 269: LIVE YT Radio-Style PBP – ‘Oliveira vs Poirier’ and ‘Nunes vs Pena’ Commentary

Join us Saturday, December 11th, 2021, for a LIVE ‘radio style’ play-by-play broadcast in the player above of the UFC 269 PPV (pay-per-view) MAIN CARD, with LIVE updates, commentary, results & reactions; which will begin at 10PM/7PM ETPT, around the start of the Main Card opener between ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley and Raulian Paiva. The event is being simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+ from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights

Watch Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes full fight video highlights from UFC 269’s co-main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC 269 took place Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight title against challenger Julianna Pena. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Catch the video highlights below.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Biggest upset ever! - Watch Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena full fight highlights from UFC 269

Amanda Nunes has been a dominant force in the UFC as of late, and coming into UFC 269, not many gave Julianna Pena much of a chance against the two-division champion. Peña did not care about the odds and shocked the world. She outstruck and stood toe to toe with Nunes, eventually hurting her, taking her down and getting a very quick submission.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Julianna Pena Taps Out Amanda Nunes In Amazing Upset, Wins Bantamweight Title – UFC 269 Results (Highlights)

‘The GOAT’ Amanda Nunes returns to the bantamweight division to defend her title against Julianna Pena. The two co-headline UFC 269 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nunes lands an outside calf kick to trip Pena. Pena gets back up. Pena throws wild looping punches. Nunes drops her and Nunes follows her to the ground. Pena goes for a takedown but is unsuccessful. The champ takes control of Pena on the ground.
UFC
AFP

Donaire defends WBC title with body shot KO of Gaballo

Nonito Donaire showed that age is a just a number, knocking Reymart Gaballo out in the fourth round with a thunderous body shot to retain his World Boxing Council bantamweight title on Saturday. This was his first defence of the WBC title that he won six months ago with another sensational fourth round knockout of Nordine Oubaali to become the oldest world champion ever at 118 pounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Kara-France spoils Garbrandt's flyweight debut by TKO

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt fell short in his flyweight debut. Kai Kara-France defeated Garbrandt via TKO at the 3:21 mark of the first round at UFC 269 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Kara-France dropped Garbrandt with a huge right hand. Garbrandt, in survival mode, landed a takedown but...
UFC
Bad Left Hook

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights: Watch Donaire knock out Gaballo

Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday. Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.
COMBAT SPORTS
Maxboxing

Nonito Donaire retains title with bodyshot stoppage - eyes Naoya Inoue rematch

Saturday night, live from the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California, it was the WBC bantamweight champion, and future Hall of Famer, Nonito Donaire against unbeaten WBC interim champion Reymart Gaballo in the main event on the ShowTime Network. Donaire (42-6, 28 KO’s), despite looking at 4-decades on his...
CARSON, CA
Yardbarker

Sean O’Malley stops Raulian Paiva at UFC 269

Kicking off the PPV main card at UFC 269 was a battle between two dynamic strikers in the bantamweight division. The Suga Show returned as Sean O’Malley (14-1) took on Brazilian standout Raulian Paiva (21-3). Raulian Paiva made his UFC debut at 17-1 and he did it in the...
UFC

