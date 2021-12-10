UFC 269 live stream and how to watch Poirier vs Oliveira

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 269 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier. The highly anticipated lightweight title fight produced one of the craziest opening rounds in UFC history. Dustin Poirier was able to drop Charles Oliveira on two occasions and appeared to be cruising towards his much desired title win. However, in round two ‘Do Bronx’ was able to score an early takedown and road out the round on top while dropping elbows. Then, in round three, Oliveira was able to take the back of ‘The Diamond’ and promptly locked in a rear-naked choke to finish the contest (see that here).

