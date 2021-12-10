ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Authorities looking for missing, at-risk adult

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
David missing in Fort Collins Courtesy of the Fort Collins Police Department

The Fort Collins Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing at-risk man.

Police said a man named David, 65, was last seen in the 3100 block of Boone Street earlier this week. He is known to have cognitive and medical issues and say his speech may be unclear.

David has been described as 6 feet tall and weighs around 175 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a handlebar mustache.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should call the police department at 970-221-6540 or 911.

