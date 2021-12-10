O-Zone Podcast: Tavon Austin

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. John, this was terrible. This has to be as bad as it ever has been – and it has been bad. Tell me it can't get worse. (Please?) I received multiple emails following a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday suggesting this was a low point in Jaguars history – or that this is rock-bottom for a franchise that has struggled to an astonishing extent much of the last decade. I don't know that Sunday was "rock bottom" because the Jaguars' defense played respectably much of the game and a 20-point loss overall isn't historically bad stuff. But if you're asking about the last four or five weeks … then yeah … overall that period has to be considered among the worst stretches in franchise history. The Jaguars haven't led in any of the last five games. They have trailed by double digits in the first half of all five games, which means they're getting rolled out of contention remarkably quickly. They have produced 218 yards or fewer in four of the last seven games. They haven't scored a touchdown with – or to take –the lead since October 17. They rushed for eight yards Sunday, a franchise-record low. It's staggering statistical stuff. I suppose it could get worse offensively. It's hard to imagine.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO