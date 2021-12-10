ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O-Zone Podcast: Tavon Austin

By John Oehser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE – Tavon Austin's goal was clear. His focus was, too. Austin, long one of the NFL's most exciting players, upon arriving in Jacksonville this summer wanted to show he was still very much that. "My thing was to get here and show out the best way I...

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
Trevor Lawrence
Chicago Bears erupted for 27 first-half points — then watched their lead quickly disappear. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears looked like a team that could hang in there with the Green Bay Packers for a half before things snapped back to reality and it turned into what too many of the recent encounters have been — a runaway — as Aaron Rodgers dominated and Matt Nagy’s offense wilted in a 45-30 blowout. 1. There’s a riddle for the offseason ahead, and I write that with the ...
📧O-Zone Late Night: Titans 20, Jaguars 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This was rough from the start, and it was phenomenally rough on offense. That made it similar to the Jaguars' last five games, and this one had the added roughness of being the franchise's first shutout loss in more than 12 years. Tennessee Titans 20, Jaguars...
O-Zone: All-inclusive

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. John, this was terrible. This has to be as bad as it ever has been – and it has been bad. Tell me it can't get worse. (Please?) I received multiple emails following a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday suggesting this was a low point in Jaguars history – or that this is rock-bottom for a franchise that has struggled to an astonishing extent much of the last decade. I don't know that Sunday was "rock bottom" because the Jaguars' defense played respectably much of the game and a 20-point loss overall isn't historically bad stuff. But if you're asking about the last four or five weeks … then yeah … overall that period has to be considered among the worst stretches in franchise history. The Jaguars haven't led in any of the last five games. They have trailed by double digits in the first half of all five games, which means they're getting rolled out of contention remarkably quickly. They have produced 218 yards or fewer in four of the last seven games. They haven't scored a touchdown with – or to take –the lead since October 17. They rushed for eight yards Sunday, a franchise-record low. It's staggering statistical stuff. I suppose it could get worse offensively. It's hard to imagine.
The Day After: Titans 20, Jaguars 0

JACKSONVILLE – A day after, senior writer John Oehser examines the Jaguars' 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans in a 2021 Week 14 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday. 1. The confidence and momentum of October and November are long since gone. The Jaguars won two of...
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
