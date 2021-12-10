ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Lights: Pop Up! A Holiday Market From Van Ness Main Street

By Hannah Docter-Loeb
Washington City Paper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter last year’s event was canceled, the Van Ness Main Street Pop-Up Market returns to Connecticut Avenue NW for its sixth year with more than 30 local artisans, including All Very Goods, Wild Places Prints, and Viera Naturals. This year’s event will also feature a pop-up at Politics and...

washingtoncitypaper.com

