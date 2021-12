There will be a are astrological event in the skies Friday night (December 10) but the Sioux Falls forecast could dampen the viewing. According to UPI World News, the moon will align with 3 planets and will be visible to the naked eye. Well, in most places. Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus will be easy to see in the sky throughout most of December, but Friday, the crescent moon will fall in line with those three planets. The moon will be at the top of the line with Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in that order below it. Look in the southwestern sky shortly after nightfall.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO