ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,870 new cases, 1,818,299 total as of Dec. 10, 2021

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xKsP7_0dJaESZT00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, there were 9,870 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 9 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,818,299 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 was 14.4%.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

There are currently 4,502 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 940 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 144 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 34,415 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES

MOST RECENT 7 DAYS

December 3-9

County Positivity Rate
Lebanon 25.9%
Juniata 23.6%
Perry 23.5%
York 21.5%
Franklin 20.7%
Adams 20.5%
Mifflin 18.9%
Lancaster 17.6%
Dauphin 15.9%
Cumberland 14.9%
Statewide average: 14.4% | Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

As of Dec. 10, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 66.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard .  (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)

A total of 15,993,082 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 10.

Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Early-season Pa. flu cases are worst in nine years

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Flu cases so far this year aren’t merely higher than last year, which wouldn’t be difficult, considering that — as Dr. John D. Goldman, an infectious disease specialist with UPMC, said — “last year, we had basically no flu.” Cases this year are also higher than at this point in any […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Formerly incarcerated kids call for Pa. juvenile system reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Underage and under arrest. Pennsylvania is one of the most notorious states for incarcerating young people. Many are calling for reform and on Tuesday, previously imprisoned kid lent their voices to the cause at the capitol. They were young, they were incarcerated, and they’re demanding change. State Rep. Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia) […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
abc27 News

Cumberland Valley School District to reevaluate mask mandate in 2022

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley School District’s superintendent says the board will revisit their masking policy after the new year. The school district has had their mask mandate in place even before Acting Secretary Alison Beam put the mandate onto local schools. With that thrown out and vaccines available before K-12 students, Superintendant […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whtm#Franklin#Pennsylvanians
abc27 News

Pa. Supreme Court puts school masking back in the hands of local districts, parents react

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Friday, Dec. 10, that Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s school mask mandate is no good, leaving the decision in the hands of local school districts.  But – will that decision to give that power to the Boards of Education help or hurt communities?  I guess that moves us closer to a final answer on getting things resolved because they can’t hide […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Debates arise about how to use pandemic rescue money in York

YORK, Pa, (WHTM) — Plenty of federal pandemic rescue money has led to lots of different ideas about how to spend it. The city of York has gotten about $17 million so far. $11 million will make up for things lost during the pandemic, like revenue the city wasn’t collecting from parking meters. Mayor Michael […]
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc27 News

Drive-thru donation parade held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of families lined up and drove through a donation parade set up in front of the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on Monday night, Dec. 13. Families picked up boxes full of turkey, side dishes, and gifts. All of the items were collected through donations. Volunteers and county leaders handed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Police: Two Pa. teens may have planned school shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa, (AP) — Authorities say they believe two teenagers arrested on conspiracy and other charges after a trespassing incident at a western Pennsylvania high school may have been planning a shooting at the school.  Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township and Preston Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, were charged as adults in Cambria […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who Wants The Wedge? Part 2

NEW CASTLE, De. (WHTM) — For almost seventy years, Pennsylvania and Delaware argued over who owns The Wedge, a sliver of land created when two lines from the Mason-Dixon Survey didn’t quite intersect. For the most part, administration of the Wedge fell to Delaware, simply because it was more practical. But by the 1840s some […]
POLITICS
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Pa. State Troopers Association gift delivery

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping Santa deliver some gifts ahead of schedule. The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association loaded up a tractor-trailer with toys that they have collected from their communities since last month. “These trying times over the last two years have been difficult, we’ve seen it and we know what our members […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy