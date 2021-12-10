Coronavirus in Pa. daily update: 9,870 new cases, 1,818,299 total as of Dec. 10, 2021
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021, there were 9,870 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Dec. 9 for a statewide cumulative total of 1,818,299 confirmed and probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 was 14.4%.
There are currently 4,502 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, with 940 adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. Since the last daily report , there have been 144 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 34,415 deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.
MIDSTATE COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATES
MOST RECENT 7 DAYS
December 3-9
|County
|Positivity Rate
|Lebanon
|25.9%
|Juniata
|23.6%
|Perry
|23.5%
|York
|21.5%
|Franklin
|20.7%
|Adams
|20.5%
|Mifflin
|18.9%
|Lancaster
|17.6%
|Dauphin
|15.9%
|Cumberland
|14.9%
As of Dec. 10, the last day the DOH data was updated, 58.1% of Pennsylvanians in all age groups are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 66.8% have received at least one vaccine dose according to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard . (This data excludes Philadelphia County, which is a separate vaccine jurisdiction.)
A total of 15,993,082 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Pennsylvanians as of Dec. 10.
Find additional information on COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania in the weekly COVID-19 update .
