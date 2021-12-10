ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Trials for Crohn Disease May Lack Adequate Minority Representation

By Colby Stong
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinority groups may be under-represented in Crohn disease (CD) drug development, and a majority of CD studies do not fully report race, according to a study in Gastroenterology. Researchers conducted a systematic literature review of all induction and maintenance placebo-controlled trials of different therapeutic classes involving adult patients with...

