Agriculture

USDA improves crop insurance for hemp producers

By Jody Heemstra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Agriculture has made improvements to crop insurance for hemp. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors as well as improving consistency with the most...

stjosephpost.com

USDA provides additional Pandemic Assistance to hog producers 

The Department of Agriculture Monday announced a new program to assist hog producers who faced reduced market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers. The program...
AGRICULTURE
WHSV

USDA approves Virginia’s plan for hemp production

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plan to regulate hemp production. With the approval, VDACS will be the primary hemp production regulator in the state. “Beginning January 1, 2022, the production of hemp throughout the U.S. must comply...
VIRGINIA STATE
drgnews.com

Natural products may improve honeybee health

US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service researchers from the Bee Research Laboratory found some natural products’ medicinal properties reduced virus levels and improved gut health in honeybees. Among the study’s results, researchers found a significant reduction in virus levels in bees fed raw cacao and hesperidin, a plant chemical commonly found in citrus fruits and other fruits and vegetables. The results also showed that some natural products positively impacted bees’ gut health and immune response. For example, bees fed Vitamin E had significantly decreased levels of a gut bacterium. A gut bacterial imbalance could be bad for bees. If bee diets or treatments help maintain a good mix of ‘good’ bacteria in bees’ guts, it seems to help strengthen their immune responses, according to the study’s results. The 20 natural products used in the study included native extracts and individual compounds. Scientists researched the natural products as possible safer, cost-effective alternatives to antibiotics and synthetic chemicals.
AGRICULTURE
#Crop Insurance#Hemp#Insurability#Risk Management Agency
westsidenewsny.com

USDA grants support NY’s specialty crop industry

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball recently announced that more than $1.2 million in funding will support seven advanced research, education, and marketing projects to help specialty crop farms across New York State grow and remain competitive. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets secured the grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Specialty Crop Block Grant program.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA to beginning National Agricultural Classification Survey

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service mails the National Agricultural Classification Survey this month (Dec. 2021). The survey goes to more than a million potential U.S. agricultural producers, in preparation for the 2022 Census of Agriculture. The survey will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activity and for basic farm information. Response to the survey is required by law for all who receive the questionnaire, even if the recipient is not an active farmer or rancher.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA small grain county-level estimates now available

County-level estimates for 2021 small grain acreage, yield and production are now available, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The estimates, based primarily on surveys conducted with farmers and ranchers last fall, can be accessed using the Quick Stats online database at: http://www.nass.usda.gov/Quick_Stats/. County-level small grain estimates...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

USDA expands, improves Dairy Margin Coverage

Enrollment in the Dairy Margin Coverage program for 2022 will run from Dec. 13 to Feb. 18, and USDA has expanded the program to allow dairy producers to include supplemental production. The agency has also improved feed cost calculations. The supplemental DMC will provide $580 million to help small- and...
AGRICULTURE
greenhousegrower.com

Good News for Hemp Growers: USDA Adds Insurance Flexibility

In response to feedback received from producers, USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is strengthening its hemp crop insurance policy by adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors, as well as improving consistency with the most recent USDA hemp regulation. “Hemp is an emerging crop, and we are working...
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

NRCS cover crop calculator is a tool for conservation planners, producers

The NRCS conservation practice standard – Cover Crop (340) supports using grasses, legumes, and forbs for seasonal vegetative cover. Cover crops can provide many soil health benefits such as reduced soil erosion from wind and water, increased organic matter content, improved water quality, reduced weed and pest pressure, and reduced soil compaction.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

DMC Signup to Begin; USDA, Congress Thanked for NMPF-Backed Improvements

The National Milk Producers Federation is urging farmers to sign up for maximum coverage in 2022 under the Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) program, which USDA announced will open for enrollment from Monday, Dec. 13, through Feb. 18. This year’s DMC signup is accompanied by new enhancements that make the program even more valuable for producers seeking protection against unforeseen market risks.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA creates Local Food Purchase Assistance Program

The US Department of Agriculture has announced (Dec. 6, 2021) the establishment of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The program will award up to $400 million for emergency food assistance purchases of domestic local foods. Utilizing American Rescue Plan funds, the purchases will help “to transform the food system and build back a better food system,” according to USDA. The awards will be made through non-competitive cooperative agreements with state and tribal governments. The effort will place an emphasis on purchasing from historically underserved farmers and ranchers. Eligible state and tribal governments can apply now until April 5, 2022, at www.grants.gov.
AGRICULTURE
AG Week

Northern Hemp Summit to help educate farmers, producers and processors

The Northern Hemp Summit is inviting those who may be interested in adding hemp into their operation to attend their event Dec. 13-14 in Fargo, North Dakota. The event will highlight hemp production, processing, marketing, and policy. In addition, experts from all over the region and country will be in attendance to share their knowledge on the crop.
FARGO, ND
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wildfires Threaten to Upend Crop Insurance

California wildfires are threatening to upend crop insurance for vineyards as smoke threatens grape production in another record-breaking wildfire year in the U.S. —Jack Roudebush, crop insurance expert, Hub International. When fire damages a vineyard, it can take up to five years for a vine to become fully productive again....
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA expands local, electronic communication options for South Dakota producers

Agricultural producers in South Dakota can now signup to receive free email and text messages directly from their local US Department of Agriculture Service Center for information related to loans, farm disaster assistance, conservation programs, crop insurance and other USDA programs. USDA is expanding the service that the Farm Service Agency has used for years to now include local information from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency and other USDA agencies.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA to remove November 1 restriction for harvesting or grazing cover crops on prevented plant acres

U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, are pleased the U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency is implementing their recommendation to remove the arbitrary November 1 restriction for harvesting or grazing cover crops on prevented plant acres, which will give greater flexibility to producers in northern areas of the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Globe Gazette

State offering cover crop insurance discount

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14. Eligible farmers and landowners can receive a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums. Farmers can sign up now for the cover crop insurance premium reduction program at apply.cleanwateriowa.org. To qualify, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Crop insurance decisions begin with cost of production in mind

Crop insurance decisions begin with cost of production in mind. A crop insurance specialist encourages farmers to start with cost of production when making risk management decisions for 2022. Tom Timko with Compeer Financial says the numbers have changed a lot in the past year. “You’re going to find those...
AGRICULTURE

