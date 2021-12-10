First Commercially-Available Flying Car Now A Reality

DENVER (CBS4) – With a High Wind Warning in effect on Wednesday, Denver International Airport is warning of the possibility of flight delays. The airport confirmed in the morning that fewer runways are in use than normal due to the weather conditions. Due to an FAA order, only two of the airport’s six runways were in use at 9:15 a.m. “Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. We’re expecting high winds throughout the day, which will most likely cause delays,” the airport wrote on Twitter. Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. We're expecting high winds throughout the day, which will most likely cause delays. #cowx 🍃 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 15, 2021 Additional Resources The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA. Get current information about DEN flights at flightaware.com. Visit the airport’s website at flydenver.com.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO