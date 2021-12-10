Saving Money without Compromising Christmas Celebration

It's holiday time in the Brown household and Paddington – the famous, accident-prone bear – is here to save the day! When he and the Brown's housekeeper, Mrs. Bird, run out of sugar for the seasonal marmalade jam they are preparing, Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. Unfortunately, the usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than normal as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. But Paddington's good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one, each of his tasks take on an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything in time for everyone to properly celebrate the holidays? Find out in this fun-filled holiday comedy! Masks Required. Please read all COVID guidelines here: dct.org/COVID.

