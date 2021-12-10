ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Saving Money without Compromising Christmas Celebration

WTVF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSami Cone from The Sami Cone show talked about ways to...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
cultureowl.com

Salty Saves Christmas

The most magical time of the year is o-fish-ially here, and we are excited to shellebrate with all of you! The holidays at Miami Seaquarium are sure to bring some cheer to the whole family! So, come spend this jolly season with Salty, Flipper, and all your favorites it’s sure to be a very merry time!
MIAMI, FL
Simply Recipes

The Meal Plan Mindset that Saves Me Money

Years ago, money was no object for me. At least when it came to groceries. You gotta eat, right? So, I bought what I wanted when I wanted. That justification got me into a lot of debt and made life so much harder than it needed to be. It took time to figure out the root problem. After all, I was meal planning faithfully every week. Why was it costing so much money? Turns out there’s nuance to meal planning.
LIFESTYLE
Wiscnews.com

6 Ways to Save Money on Holiday Travel

Of Americans who plan to put 2021 holiday travel expenses on a credit card, the average they plan to charge is $1,471, a September 2021 NerdWallet survey found. That’s a lot of money to spend on flights and hotels, especially when you consider that only 21% of those surveyed say they’ll pay it off in the first statement. This data is according to an online survey commissioned by NerdWallet and conducted by The Harris Poll of more than 2,000 U.S. adults 18 and older, among whom 780 (38.5%) plan to spend money on flights/hotel stays during the 2021 holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
visitdallas.com

PADDINGTON SAVES CHRISTMAS

It's holiday time in the Brown household and Paddington – the famous, accident-prone bear – is here to save the day! When he and the Brown's housekeeper, Mrs. Bird, run out of sugar for the seasonal marmalade jam they are preparing, Paddington heads next door to borrow some from Mr. Curry. Unfortunately, the usually grumpy Mr. Curry is even more short tempered than normal as he prepares for a visit from his great aunt who is a stickler for tidiness. Paddington, feeling sorry for Mr. Curry, volunteers to help him with his chores. But Paddington's good intentions end up leading to chaos, as one by one, each of his tasks take on an unexpected outcome! Will Paddington be able to fix everything in time for everyone to properly celebrate the holidays? Find out in this fun-filled holiday comedy! Masks Required. Please read all COVID guidelines here: dct.org/COVID.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Celebration#Holiday Season#The Sami Cone Show#Newschannel 5
Arkansas Times

Holiday Hangout is on; Christmas is saved

Booster up, mask up and support your local creatives however you can. We’re not in the clear with the pandemic, and an increasing number of shows require proof of vaccination, so make sure you have that card ready to go. Gathering safely again is a work in progress; be on the lookout for policy changes or date changes, and handle them with all the grace you can summon.
CELEBRATIONS
WTVF

So. Much. Christmas! Outdoors

Stephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort showed us the fun you can have outdoors at A Country Christmas Pinetop. At Pinetop, an outdoor Appalachian-esque village, you’ll create memories and traditions with tubing, ice skating, ice bumper cars, skating champions show, live performances, shopping, warm beverages, and delicious treats. Visit https://christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com/ for tickets and more information. This segment is paid for by Gaylord Opryland Resort.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

How to Save Money on a Road Trip

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
TRAVEL
WTVF

Indoor Fun at Gaylord Opryland's "A Country Christmas"

Stephanie Ball from Gaylord Opryland Resort talked about some of the fun things you can do inside the resort during A Country Christmas, including the Parade of Trees. For tickets and more information visit www.christmasatgaylordopryland.com.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Real Simple

6 Ways to Save Money On Wedding Catering Costs

Food can be a big part of a wedding, and every couple wants to make a lasting impression on their guests and make sure everyone is well-fed (I mean, people still talk about the food at my parents' wedding almost 30 years ago). But between the rehearsal dinner, cocktail hour, reception, and cake, food also makes up a large part of the wedding budget.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WTVF

Getting You Ready For The Holidays-The Sami Cone Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The December 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for your best holiday season ever! I interview former Tenth Avenue North frontman and now solo artist, Mike Donehey. Then we explore 5 ways to dress for the holidays, from PJ's to party dresses. Next, I'll take you to see Gaylord's Elf & Parade of Trees. Finally, I'm helping you save money this month without compromising your celebration.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Holiday Road Risk: 2 in 3 Marylanders plan on staying over with family this Christmas in order to avoid drunk drivers, survey reveals.

Despite being the most wonderful time of the year, statistics show that the festive period is the deadliest on America’s roads. In 2018, in one week alone, there were 285 deaths due to drunk driving according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On New Year’s Day, drunk driving-related deaths skyrocket to 129% above the […] The post Holiday Road Risk: 2 in 3 Marylanders plan on staying over with family this Christmas in order to avoid drunk drivers, survey reveals. appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

New Jersey Friends Stick To Holiday Tradition, Send Same Christmas Card Back And Forth For 4 Decades

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas card shared for more than 40 years is the tie that binds two friends from New Jersey. CBS2’s Meg Baker has more on their special holiday tradition. The edges are worn. On the back, there’s a small tear. The message reads, “A season of peace and serenity” and “Many good wishes for the holiday season and the coming year.” It is dated and with initials from 1980 through 2021. “It’s got some holes,” Laurie Matthews said. “It’s in better shape than me, I think,” Karen Petillo added. Matthews and Petillo met in 1980 when their then-boyfriends were in the...
POLITICS
WTVF

Love A Good Scent? Talk Of The Town Extra

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Scents can make people feel better, happier, or even calmer. On today's segment, paid for by Airlusions, we tell you about one place where you can find candles and much more for the whole family.
NASHVILLE, TN
rismedia.com

4 Tips for Saving Money on Vet Bills

When you welcome a new pet into your home, it is important to be aware that, just like humans, pets may need to visit the doctor, too. From annual shots and vaccines to emergency visits, bills from your veterinarian can add up just like your own bills from your doctor. However, you don’t want to avoid bringing your pet to the vet just because it can be costly. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can save money on your next visit, care for your pet and stay on a budget-conscious track.
PETS
KDVR.com

Saving money by 'Coupon Stacking'

Have you ever heard of coupon stacking? It’s this consumer trend saving holiday shoppers a ton of money! Kevin Torres reports.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy