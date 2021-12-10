ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan’s COVID-19 Surge ‘Deeply Concerning’ As State Seeks More Ventilators

 4 days ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s COVID-19 surge is trending in a “deeply concerning direction” ahead of the winter holidays and, unlike a year ago, is not subsiding following Thanksgiving, state health officials said Friday while urging vaccines and booster shots.

Infection rates and hospitalizations are at all-time highs in the state 21 months into the pandemic. Vaccination rates lag the national average, especially among children and people in their 20s and 30s. Three in four patients hospitalized with the coronavirus are unvaccinated.

“Michigan continues to trend in a deeply concerning direction heading into the Christmas holiday and the new year,” state health director Elizabeth Hertel said. She warned that the omicron variant — the first case of which was announced Thursday in Kent County — may be be more transmissible than the delta variant that is pounding the state.

The state is deploying additional ventilators to hospitals and asking for more from the national stockpile.

“For individuals who have not yet been vaccinated, I want to be absolutely clear: You are risking serious illness, hospitalization, and even death,” Hertel said. “If you have yet to receive the vaccine or you are not yet fully vaccinated, it is not a matter of if you will get sick but when.”

Whitmer: Michigan Drivers Receiving $400 Refund Checks No Later Than May 9, 2022

(CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that refund checks to Michigan drivers will be issued no later than May 9, 2022. This comes a week after the governor announced that drivers would receive $400 per vehicle as a result of a $5 billion surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund. The MCCA’s analysis determined about $3 billion of that surplus is being refunded.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s First COVID-19 Omicron Variant Case Identified In Kent County

(CBS Detroit) — Michigan health officials announced Thursday that the state’s first case of the omicron variant has been identified in a Kent County resident. Officials say the initial detection of the COVID cases was reported on Dec. 3 to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. On Dec. 9, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it was the omicron variant following genetic sequencing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Matters: The Aftermaths of the Oxford School Shooting

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the community continues to pick up the pieces following the Nov. 30 shooting rampage at Oxford High School which claimed the lives of four students and injured seven others, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about the incident and aftermaths.
MICHIGAN STATE
More Michigan Firefighters With Cancer Eligible For Benefits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new Michigan law makes more firefighters with cancer eligible for workers’ compensation benefits. Many firefighters in active service already qualify for wage loss and medical benefits if they get certain types of cancer presumed to have been caused by hazards on the job. Legislation recently signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends eligibility to forest fire officers and fire/crash officers at military airfields.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit, MI
