Previewing the PDC World Darts Championship, Colin Lloyd has named two players he thinks will go surprisingly far at Alexandra Palace. The first name is Daryl Gurney. "He's been a little bit on the missing list, but this individual would be my surprise package - at the Players Championship Finals, he showed to me he's got that hunger and desire back. I like the look of Daryl Gurney. He looked really good, really sharp, very focused," said Lloyd to Sky Sports.

