Engineering

Artificial intelligence that can discover hidden physical laws in various data

By Kobe University
ScienceBlog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Kobe University and Osaka University have successfully developed artificial intelligence technology that can extract hidden equations of motion from regular observational data and create a model that is faithful to the laws of physics. This technology could enable us to discover the hidden equations of motion behind...

scienceblog.com

dallassun.com

Robot company will pay $200,000 for human faces for use on robots

Tech company Promobot is looking for actual people to lend their faces for the newest group of robots, and is willing to pay US$200,000 for the rights to these faces. Promobot said it is hunting for "kind and friendly" faces, but is open to applications from people of all races and genders over the age of 25.
BUSINESS
lifewire.com

More Human-Like Robots Could Lead to Better Interactions

The robots are coming, and researchers have a plan to make them seem more human. MIT researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. This work could be applied in situations where robots must perform complex tasks, like assembling appliances. It also moves the field one step closer to making machines that can learn from and interact with their environments like humans do.
ENGINEERING
Business Insider

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to embed microchips in people's skulls and get robots to perform brain surgery

Neuralink is one of Elon Musk's strange and futuristic portfolio of companies. Neuralink developing neural interface technology — a.k.a. putting microchips into people's brains. The technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories. Neuralink is Musk's neural interface technology company. The...
ENGINEERING
Freethink

Humanoid robots are waking up — and they look eerily real

Engineered Arts, a robotics firm located in the United Kingdom, released a video showing a humanoid robot that looks exceptionally lifelike — and suddenly the science fiction movie I, Robot is trending. The company named their robot Ameca, but Ameca’s hyper-realistic expressions and motions look eerily like Sonny, the fictional...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Ameca robot shows off new level of human-like facial expressions

Engineered Arts, a robot maker based in the U.K., is showing off its latest creation at this year's CES 2022. Called Ameca, the robot is able to display what appears to be the most human-like facial expressions by a robot to date. On its webpage, the company calls Ameca "The Future Face of Robotics."
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Living Robots Self-Replicate

Scientists behind the world’s first living robots have learned that these xenobots can reproduce and generate offspring, in a discovery that they say could help to explain the origin of life on Earth. The programmable organisms were originally created last year by researchers from the University of Vermont, Tufts University...
ENGINEERING
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
fox5ny.com

Artificial intelligence can infringe upon human rights, experts say

NEW YORK - Stanley Kubrick brought us the HAL 9000, an artificial intelligence character from his classic science fiction film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Steven Spielberg brought us a robotic boy programmed to love in A.I. Artificial Intelligence. "Everything I knew about artificial intelligence sort of came through the imagination...
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

The Promise and Terror of Artificial Intelligence

Cyber’s intro music has clips from various movies. The first is from WarGames, a 1983 film where a hacker squares off against an artificial intelligence that’s in control of the nukes. Almost forty years later and AI is beating people at Starcraft 2, which is not quite the organization of a nuclear war but can still feel scary.
COMPUTERS
The Next Web

Wacky AI paper says we should merge with machines to teach them our ways

You know you’re in for a treat when a pre-print AI research paper begins by explaining that nobody really knows what AI is and ends by solving artificial general intelligence (AGI). The paper’s called “Co-evolutionary hybrid intelligence,” and it’s a work of art that belongs in a museum. But,...
SOFTWARE
Fortune

DeepMind debuts massive language A.I. that approaches human-level reading comprehension

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. DeepMind, the London-based A.I. research company that is owned by Google-parent Alphabet, has created an artificial intelligence algorithm that can perform a wide range of language tasks—from reading comprehension to answering questions on a broad range of subjects—better than any existing similar software. In a few areas, such as a high school reading comprehension test, the software approaches human-level performance. But in others, including common sense reasoning and mathematical reasoning, the system fell well short of human abilities.
SOFTWARE
ScienceBlog.com

Human-like brain helps robot out of a maze

A maze is a popular device among psychologists to assess the learning capacity of mice or rats. But how about robots? Can they learn to successfully navigate the twists and turns of a labyrinth? Now, researchers at the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) and the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz, Germany, have proven they can.
ENGINEERING
The Next Web

We assign too much humanity to robots: They’re simply tools

In the mid-1990s, there was research going on at Stanford University that would change the way we think about computers. The Media Equation experiments were simple: participants were asked to interact with a computer that acted socially for a few minutes after which, they were asked to give feedback about the interaction.
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Using artificial intelligence to advance energy technologies

Hongliang Xin, an associate professor of chemical engineering in the College of Engineering, and his collaborators have devised a new artificial intelligence framework that can accelerate discovery of materials for important technologies, such as fuel cells and carbon capture devices. Titled "Infusing theory into deep learning for interpretable reactivity prediction,"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Machines that see the world more like humans do

Computer vision systems sometimes make inferences about a scene that fly in the face of common sense. For example, if a robot were processing a scene of a dinner table, it might completely ignore a bowl that is visible to any human observer, estimate that a plate is floating above the table, or misperceive a fork to be penetrating a bowl rather than leaning against it.
ENGINEERING
aithority.com

Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) 3D Image Recognition startup Won A 2nd Contract From US Air Force, Following Breakthrough Demo, Using Only Few Training Samples On Low Power CPU

ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI algorithms have many substantial advantages over other AI/ML algorithms, e.g., ResNet. Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI) software startup, has won a 2nd contract for the 3D image recognition from any angle, from the US Air Force (USAF). ZAC had a breakthrough demo for the USAF for complex 3D image/object recognition, in which ZAC has made major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs: ZAC has achieved complex 3D Image Recognition using only a few training samples, and using only an average laptop with low power CPU, for both training and recognition. This is in sharp contrast to the other algorithms in industry that require thousands to billions of training samples, trained on large GPU servers. “This cannot be done with the other algorithms, such as Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) or ResNets, even with an extremely large number of training samples on a large number of GPU servers,” emphasized Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC.
SOFTWARE

