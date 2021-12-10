Hear Rick Ross' new album 'Richer Than I Ever Been'

Rick Ross is entering the 16th year of his legendary career and he still has a lot more to give the world of music. This weekend, the Miami native is celebrating the release of his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been. Complete with 10 tracks, his newest album features 21 Savage, Wale, Benny The Butcher, Future, Yungeen Ace and BLXST. The project also features veteran vocalists and songwriters like Jazmine Sullivan and The Dream.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO