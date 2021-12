Singer/songwriters Ashely Gearing and Andrea Young discovered that when they play to each other’s strengths, they have a partnership that sounds unlike any other. As one half of the pair, Gearing is an artist who has been releasing music since she was eleven years old, and as Young explains, “is one of the best singers in Nashville.” As the other half of the duo, Young is a vocalist and classically trained violinist. Young has a way of “creating a journey through that instrument,” according to Gearing. Recently, these two songstresses combined their musical talents to form the country duo The Wildcards.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO