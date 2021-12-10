Alicia Keys – Nat King Cole (Feat Lil Wayne)

We are just days away from the release of Alicia Keys’ most daring studio effort yet—her double album, KEYS.
Now, it’s time to unveil the 26 tracks. On social media, Keys shared, “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to crawl in your ear and get stuck. They are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side.”
On the Originals side, Pusha T and Brandi Carlile are featured on “Plentiful” and “Paper Flowers,” respectively. On the Unlocked side, Swae Lee,...
