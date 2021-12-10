ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Alicia Keys – Nat King Cole (Feat Lil Wayne)

lilwaynehq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first heard about this collaboration at the start of the month, and now we can listen...

www.lilwaynehq.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Says JAY-Z Had To Tell Her About Lil Mama's Classic MTV Stage Crash

The MTV Video Music Awards typically provide at least one unforgettable moment — whether it’s Kanye West boldly interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech in 2009 or Madonna kissing Britney Spears on the mouth in 2003. Now, Alicia Keys is opening up about a night she’ll never forget at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama infamously crashed her performance of “Empire State of Mind” with JAY-Z.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nat King Cole
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Alicia Keys
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Here's the Thing Alicia Keys Vows to Never Do to Her Husband Swizz Beatz

Watch: Alicia Keys Dishes About New Music & Husband Swizz Beatz. There's nothing Alicia Keys loves like a good dare!. However, after the singer-songwriter's fans sent her several at her own request, one stuck out as simply too risky: "Prank your husband, Swizz Beatz." Why? As Alicia exclusively shared during...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collab#Mike Will
uticaphoenix.net

‘I Was Just Like ‘Eeeewwhh’: Alicia Keys Admits That Swizz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) The “ick” is “when romantically someone gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Has "Two Or Three" Tracks With J. Cole: "It Was Fluid"

We're not sure where those Alicia Keys and J. Cole collaborations will land, but it reportedly won't be on her forthcoming album. This Friday (December 10), the singer is set to release her eighth studio album Keys, and just a few months ago, she teased that she worked with Cole. Fans hoped to hear what these two hitmakers cooked up in the studio, but while chatting with Complex, it seems that we may have to wait a while longer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Alicia Keys Responds To Facing Off Against Beyoncé Or Rihanna In "Verzuz"

Alicia Keys is fresh off of the release of her latest album, Alicia, and her press run so far has been quite epic. Nevermind the fact that she got honest about the infamous "Empire State Of Mind" performance at the 2009 VMAs when Lil Mama crashed Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's performance. Her appearance on Drink Champs also included a smoke session, which caught many by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Key Glock Honors Young Dolph With Rolling Loud Tribute Performance

The Hip-Hop community continues to mourn the loss of rap star Young Dolph, who was murdered while visiting Makeda’s Cookie Shop in his hometown of Memphis last month. Rapper Key Glock, a family member of Dolph and an artist on his record label, Paper Route Entertainment, paid tribute to his collaborator and mentor with a performance at the Rolling Loud festival’s stop in San Bernadino, Calif. this past Saturday (Dec. 11). After labelmates Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz took the stage to warm up the crowd and publicly pay their respects to Dolph, along with an appearance by rapper Curren$y,...
MUSIC
TheAtlantaVoice

Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MUSIC
Vibe

Alicia Keys Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Double Album, ‘KEYS’

We are just days away from the release of Alicia Keys’ most daring studio effort yet—her double album, KEYS. Now, it’s time to unveil the 26 tracks. On social media, Keys shared, “I couldn’t wait to reveal this…. These songs are going to crawl in your ear and get stuck. They are going to creep into your heart and give you what you need! On #KEYS we ain’t holdin’ back for NOTHIN’!! Flip your phone for the #Unlocked side.” On the Originals side, Pusha T and Brandi Carlile are featured on “Plentiful” and “Paper Flowers,” respectively. On the Unlocked side, Swae Lee,...
MUSIC
countryfancast.com

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys Perform 80s Mercedes (video and song details)

Enjoy watching Maren Morris and Alicia Keys perform two hit songs for their collaboration on an episode of CMT Crossroads . . . Maren Morris and Alicia Keys were paired as an installment of “CMT Crossroads” TV show on December 2, 2016. Here we included two of their performances from this epic collaboration.
MUSIC
1053rnb.com

Watch: Alicia Keys Reveals She Had No Recollection of Lil Mama Crashing Her & Jay-Z’s Viral 2009 VMA’s Performance

Alicia Keys addresses the infamous Lil Mama incident, where she crashes Keys and Jay-Z’s MTV Video Awards performance in recent Drink Champs episode. The singer sat down with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN in the latest episode of Drink Champs to discuss her least favorite topic. Alicia Keys wonders why people are so fixated with this moment, but to the world it was one fans could never forget.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

New Music: Cordae – Sinister (Featuring Lil’ Wayne)

As quietly as its kept, no young artist has been as well received and consistent as Cordae has been over the last two years. He’s delivered a new project and climbed the “Bubbling Under Hot 100” chart with “Gifted” featuring Roddy Ricch. Not to mention, he’s been spotted courtside supporting his girlfriend, Naomi Osaka, at the U.S. Open.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy