A man in his early 30s was shot and killed Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in DeKalb County, police said. The victim, whose name was not released, was shot about 10:40 a.m. during an argument at the Gardenside Apartments in the 700 block of Fayetteville Road, police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said in an emailed statement. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO