Groupon Is Having a Huge Last-Minute Holiday Gift Sale & You Might Even Get to Snag a Private Cooking Class with Martha Stewart

By Kristine Cannon
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
As you wrap up your holiday shopping, you might be struggling with what to gift that coworker or extended family member of yours. Should you give them another candle? Awkwardly gift-wrap a popcorn tin? Instead, head straight to Groupon during its first-ever Groupon Day , where you can snag the ultimate local experience as a gift for 30 percent off. And the best part? As part of the one-day sale, you could even win the chance to take a private virtual cooking class with Martha Stewart herself.

Groupon Day takes place Dec. 17 and boasts thousands of local, giftable experiences — from family trips to the nearby zoo to an afternoon at the resort spa for a relaxing massage.

“No shipping issues, no gift wrap, no crowded stores, no fuss, no muss, which is especially important this year with a new Groupon survey indicating the majority of those surveyed said that they’re looking to both give and receive experiences this season,” Groupon adds in an emailed press release.

According to that survey, which was completed by mostly Gen Z’ers and Millennials, people are craving local experiences; and by shopping Groupon Day, you can gift them just that. Whether it be creating cocktails at a mixology class, sipping on a variety of vino at a wine-tasting session, or spending the evening tossing axes at a wooden target, Groupon has it all.

But the fun doesn’t end there.

Groupon is also giving shoppers the chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences with their favorite celebs.

They include a private master class and lunch with celebrity makeup artist, Ariel Tejada , who has worked with celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Kim Kardashian, and Shay Mitchell; lunch with Miami Ink star Chris Garver , who will be giving one lucky winner a private tattoo session at his 5 Points Tattoo shop; and a private virtual cooking class with Stewart , who will showcase her favorite dishes.

In the meantime, Groupon’s offering more than 70 percent off a six-month subscription and nearly 80 percent off a one-year subscription to Stewart’s magazine, Martha Stewart Living — perfect for any of your Stewart-obsessed friends or family members.

So, mark your calendar and keep your eyes peeled for more information on how to enter those one-of-a-kind experiences.

