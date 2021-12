Hawaiian Airlines placed a bet on its premium leisure orientation coming out of the crisis. As low-cost expansion started to reach the state Hawaiian calls home, the airline doubled down on its positioning and offerings, and so far, it has shown signs of paying off. Speaking at an investor update on Monday, Hawaiian’s Senior Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning, Brent Overbeek, discussed the airline’s recovery and the data around the revenue premium it can generate.

