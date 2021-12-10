Dying Light 2 Got an Atmospheric Trailer During The Game Awards

A new look at Gollum is coming out this month. The Lord of the Rings is a massive franchise, and one of the iconic characters is making a return with his own video game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This is coming from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series. From what we know so far, this title will help tell more of Gollum’s storyline, and if you’re familiar with the character, you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. I’m certainly interested in seeing just what this studio does for the character and a bit more insight into Gollum’s life.

