ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Got an Atmospheric Trailer During The Game Awards

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cinematic trailer for Dying Light 2, one of the most anticipated games of 2022, was shown at The Game Awards. The Game Awards couldn't miss Techland's Dying Light 2,...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Online Warhammer Game in the Pipeline

An upcoming Warhammer game the fruit of a new collaboration between Nexon and Games Workshop. The Asian video game giant Nexon and Games Workshop are joining forces on a new game based on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar. This successor to the popular tabletop battle game has been in development since 2015 and so far has seen very few titles based on it. Among the few are Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground. Nexon's game is supposed to be a co-op battle game with a vivid and interactive world.
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Techland Unveils New ‘Dying Light 2’ Gameplay Trailer

It’s time to hone those zombie-fighting skills. Dying Light 2: Stay Human–the sequel to 2015’s survival horror game from Techland–will launch Feb. 4, 2022, as reported by comingsoon.net, and an extensive, 15-minute gameplay trailer dropped this week to get everyone in the mood. Check out the video from the Dying 2 Know series on this page.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Halo TV Series on Impressive First Trailer

The first trailer for the Halo TV series was shown during The Game Awards. The TV adaptation of the popular FPS franchise looks impressive. The Game Awards 2021 gala was traditionally dedicated to games, but it also featured a trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series, an adaptation of Microsoft's popular shooter brand.
TV SERIES
CNET

The Game Awards: Winners, live updates and new trailers

Deathloop. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Psychonauts 2. . It Takes Two. Resident Evil Village. These are the six games up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, which at this point are essentially The Oscars of gaming. There are 30 awards all up, the entire list of which you can find here.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#The Game Awards#Xbox One#Atmospheric#Techland#Cg
IGN

First Full Trailer for Halo Will Premiere at The Game Awards

The Game Awards won't exclusively focus on big game awards and reveals, as host Geoff Keighley has revealed that the first trailer for the long-awaited Halo TV series will be shown off during the event. It will continue what's already a huge week for the Halo franchise, with the release of Halo Infinite's campaign happening tomorrow.
TV SERIES
gameranx.com

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Will Appear During The Game Awards

A new look at Gollum is coming out this month. The Lord of the Rings is a massive franchise, and one of the iconic characters is making a return with his own video game. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum title follows Gollum in a story-driven action-adventure title. This is coming from the development team Daedalic Entertainment, the folks who brought out games like State of Mind and the Deponia series. From what we know so far, this title will help tell more of Gollum’s storyline, and if you’re familiar with the character, you know he’s not much of a fighter. Instead, Gollum has to use his cunning and stealth to get around in this world. I’m certainly interested in seeing just what this studio does for the character and a bit more insight into Gollum’s life.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo TV Series Trailer Officially Announced for The Game Awards

This week, Xbox fans will finally get the opportunity to play the campaign for Halo Infinite, and it sounds like the game just might deliver on all the hype. That alone makes this a great time to be a Halo fan, but Thursday will also see the release of a first look trailer for the upcoming Halo TV series! The official Twitter account for The Game Awards has announced that a trailer will appear during the broadcast. A teaser for the series released last month (and can be found at the top of this page), but this should give fans a better idea of what to expect from the show!
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Horror Game Slitterhead Announced During The Game Awards

Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

Breath of the Wild Trailer? NVC Game Award Predictions - NVC 589

We're just a week away from The Game Awards, and some Super Ninfriendos are hopeful we might get a glimpse of Breath of the Wild 2 at the big show. Join Seth Macy, Peer Schneider, and Kat Bailey this week on NVC, as the panel shares what they want to see from Nintendo at The Game Awards. Plus, discussions on the most underrated Switch games of 2021, which dormant Nintendo series should be revived next in the wake of Metroid Dread, and a whole lot more.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

CrossfireX reemerges with a new trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX isn’t dead yet. Remedy Entertainment revealed a new trailer for its long-in-development single-player campaign. That campaign is separate from Smilegate Entertainment’s CrossfireX multiplayer modes, and the companies confirmed the package launches for Xbox Series X/S on February 10. The new video gives players their first look at...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

New Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Movie Poster Revealed, First Trailer To Debut During The Game Awards

A new poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has been released, and as you might expect, it features Sonic, Tails, and Doctor Robotnik. Jim Carrey’s Robotnik looks decidedly eggier compared to what we saw throughout most of the first Sonic movie. The official Sonic Movie Twitter account released this new poster, and it did so as a tease for what’s to come: the first trailer during tomorrow’s Game Awards show.
MOVIES
gameranx.com

Steelrising to Reveal New Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Time for a closer look this alternate version of history, complete with robots. Spiders, known for their work on GreedFall and The Technomancer, is about to make a splash at tonight’s Game Awards 2021. Back in June, the first trailer was released for Steelrising, an ambitious title the company plans to release in June 2022 (barring any delays). Set in Paris during the French Revolution, players will assume the role of Aegis, a robot sworn to protect Queen Marie Antoinette from the dictator Louis XVI. The King has enlisted the help of a robotic army to take over the capital and support his reign of terror, and it’s likely that a heavy story element will also feature in this action title. This alternate version of history is a premise filled with possibility and after months of silence regarding the upcoming project, a new trailer is due to air during tonight’s show.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Forspoken Game Awards Appointment and Trailer

Square Enix also showed a new trailer at the Game Awards last night pronounced. This created a lot of longing for the former as Project Athia titled action roleplaying game. It was also revealed that pronounced Coming to PS5 on May 24, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Planet of Lana – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully debuted a new trailer for cinematic puzzle adventure game Planet of Lana at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy