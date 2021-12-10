ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Halo TV Series on Impressive First Trailer

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for the Halo TV series was shown during The Game Awards. The TV adaptation of the popular FPS franchise looks impressive. The Game Awards 2021 gala was traditionally dedicated to games, but it also featured a trailer for the upcoming Halo TV...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Apple Wins ‘Sugar’ Auction; Colin Farrell Attached To Mark Protosevich-Created Genre-Bending Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ won a heated auction for Sugar, the working title for a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star. It’s created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. The bidding for the package came down to Apple and Netflix, I hear. They are keeping plot under wraps but it’s an LA-set  contemporary take on the private detective story. Executive producers on the drama are Farrell and Protosevich, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, as well as Scott Greenberg. Kinberg just landed a second season renewal for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which he co-created, writes and EPs with David Weil. Farrell is separately in a deal to star in an HBO Max limited series spinoff that will move the Penguin character he’ll play in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman next year, into an episodic drama centering on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.. Farrell is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen Jacobson; Protosevich is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Kinberg is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.  
TV SERIES
trueachievements.com

Halo TV show teaser trailer drops ahead of The Game Awards

Paramount Plus has dropped another tease for the upcoming Halo TV series ahead of its reveal at The Game Awards later this week. The news comes via the Halo on Paramount+ Twitter page (thanks, VG247), and gives a very brief glimpse of the show's Spartans, Marines, and Pelican aircraft. The show is set to have its full reveal on Thursday during The Game Awards, which will hopefully come as a full feature trailer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Xbox Series X#Halo Tv#Paramount#Xbox One
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Amazon’s Jack Reacher TV Series

Amazon has premiered the trailer for “Reacher,” the new TV series adaptation of Lee Child’s novel series about veteran military police investigator turned civilian drifter Jack Reacher. Tom Cruise starred as the character in both the well-regarded 2012 Christopher McQuarrie-directed film and the not so well thought of 2016 Ed...
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

The Matrix Awakens Looks Spectacular? New Clip From The Matrix Resurrections

An impressive tech demo is now available on current-gen consoles. Additionally, a clip from The Matrix Resurrections was shown at The Game Awards 2021. Today's The Game Awards 2021 gala was full of surprises for Matrix fans. Starting with a guest appearance of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss - who unfortunately could not be physically present on the stage, but only via video chat - through a clip from the upcoming The Matrix: Resurrections (premiering on December 22), and up to a special playable tech demo showing the power of Unreal Engine 5.
VIDEO GAMES
heroichollywood.com

First ‘Halo’ Trailer Introduces Us To Master Chief’s Chaotic World

The first trailer for Paramount Plus’ Halo finally introduces Master Chief to the world. A live-action Halo project has been in development for the better half of a decade. First announced in 2013 with Steven Spielberg as an executive producer, the series failed to get out of active development. Rise of the Planet of the Apes director Rupert Wyatt was then brought on board before that vision fell through. Now, Kyle Killen and Steven Kane will be bringing Master Chief to the small screen later next year.
VIDEO GAMES
bulletin-news.com

Halo TV Show Looks Extremely Expensive in its Newest Trailer

Following a brief teaser last month, Paramount Plus revealed the first complete trailer for the upcoming live-action Halo TV series at the 2021 Game Awards, with the show set to premiere on Netflix in 2022. Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) will play the armored super-solider, while Jen Taylor will reprise her...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
gamepressure.com

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak The Game Awards 2021 Trailer

During TGA 2021, Capcom showed off a trailer of the Sunbreak expansionfor the action RPG Monster Hunter: Rise. Screenshots from the expansion were also released. The Game Awards gala is traditionally dominated by upcoming games, but among the revealed titles, there was also a trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, an expansion for Capcom's action RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

SteelRising With New Trailer and Release Date

A new trailer from the RPG SteelRising was shown at The Game Awards. Additionally, it was also announced that the title will hit the market next June. During The Game Awards we've seen a new trailer for SteelRising, the latest RPG from French studio Spiders. You can watch it below. Apart from that, the game's release date was also announced. We will be taken to an alternative version of Paris in June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

We Finally See Live-Action Footage for the Halo TV Series

It’s been a big week for Halo. Not only has Halo Infinite officially launched, but a teaser for the Halo TV series was shown at the Game Awards last night. We saw a short teaser last month, giving us a look at Master Chief’s armor, but we get a better look at the larger world of Halo in this teaser.
TV SERIES
TheSixthAxis

Watch the new Halo TV show trailer here

The Halo TV series, which has been kicking around since 2013 has been given a new trailer at The Game Awards 2021. The series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022. It’s a slick looking production, and Halo fans will spot plenty of things from the video games. Obviously they seem to be remixing a lot of the ideas from the video games and the wider universe that has been built around them, so there’s glimpses of Catherine Halsey, High Charity and more that weren’t introduced until later games.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Teams With Legendary, ‘Sweet Tooth’ Showrunner for Fantasy Movie ‘God Country’ (Exclusive)

Netflix has come aboard God Country, Legendary and AfterShock Media’s feature adaptation of the comic written by Donny Cates. Jim Mickle, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix’s instant hit Sweet Tooth, is set to direct the fantasy and is co-writing the script with Cates. The deal puts Legendary back in business with Netflix, which previously picked up Enola Holmes, Legendary’s young adult adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown that became a big hit for the streamer. Legendary’s Mary Parent and Ali Mendes and AfterShock’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer are producing. Mickle and Linda Moran, his partner at the duo’s Nightshade banner, will also...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Halo TV Show Trailer Breakdown: More Spartans Please

During the Game Awards, the first trailer for the Halo TV series debuted. Coming to the Viacom CBS streaming service Paramount+ sometime in 2022, the first footage of the show gives us a better idea of what this series will look like. And yes, those monk chants you live and breathe for were totally included in the trailer, which we're breaking down for you.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Flying Wild Hog's Evil West on First Gameplay

The Game Awards 2021 presented the first gameplay trailer from Evil West, a brutal western by Flying Wild Hog. During this year's edition of The Game Awards, a trailer for Evil West, a western action game by Flying Wild Hog, known for the Shadow Warrior series, was shown. The trailer...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

F2P ARC Raiders Debuts Next Year

Embark Studio led by Patrick Söderlund, who used to work for EA and DICE, presented ARC Raiders during The Game Awards 2021. The game will debut on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S next year. It has been known since Monday that that Embark Studios, headed by Patrick...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Hellblade 2 on Impressive First Gameplay

A gameplay trailer from Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga was shown at The Game Awards. During The Game Awards show we've seen a gameplay trailer from Hellblade II: Senua's Saga. We can see how the protagonist fights against a huge humanoid monster. You can watch the whole video below. For now no release date has been announced for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Fallout 4 - 500ish hour playthrough Save - Game mod - Download

Save game for Fallout 4 created by CZukoff. The save, in which you will find completed entire game (including side quests) and DLC (except Nuka World). The author spent about 500 hours in the title. The main character is a man named Densel. The settlement has been greatly expanded (beware of FPS drops).
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy