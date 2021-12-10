ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Travolta shares haunting video of daughter Ella singing ahead of music release

By Rebecca Lewis
Hello Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta has proudly shared a new video of his daughter Ella singing her first single, Dizzy. The 21-year-old has a haunting voice and plays the keyboard as she sings the acoustic version of the track for the video. "In case you haven’t seen or heard the preview of my daughter...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
E! News

John Travolta Shares Sweet Photo of “Beautiful Boy” Ben in Birthday Tribute

Watch: John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston. John Travolta celebrated his and Kelly Preston's son Benjamin's 11th birthday with a sweet new photo on Nov. 24. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy," John wrote. "Your dad adores you." In the picture, Ben sits in between John and his daughter Ella as they all smile for the camera. Ella took to the comments to celebrate her baby brother writing, "Happy Birthday Ben."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Kelly Preston
Person
John Travolta
SheKnows

Pink’s Daughter Willow Shows Off Singing Voice In Private Chanukah Celebration

Pink’s daughter Willow, 10, showed off her singing voice in a new Instagram video during the family’s private Chanukah celebration. On Thursday night, the “Who Knew” singer posted footage to her Instagram account of her family (with husband Cory Hart sitting off-camera) sitting at their kitchen table lighting the menorah for the Jewish holiday Chanukah, which began on November 28 and ends on December 6.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

John Travolta wows fans with Santa Claus appearance

John Travolta has made fans' Christmas after sharing a brilliant new commercial for Capital One in which he starred as Santa Claus. Joined by Samuel L. Jackson, John stars as Santa who is doing his Christmas shopping for his elves and looking for online coupons to get a deal on the 145 million gifts in his cart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Haunting#Breast Cancer
Vulture

Joshua Bassett Releases a Trilogy of Music Videos

Joshua Bassett released three music videos for his latest EP titled “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free.” He prepared fans for what’s to come by sharing snippets of each song to Tik Tok and sending a message to them via text update. “Due to the nature of pop culture, and the current public perspective, [there] will be a lot of loud voices in this next chapter — positive, negative and everywhere in between,” said Bassett to his fans about the release. He also reminded them to “treat everyone with respect and love,” stating that, “Anyone who sends hate on my ‘behalf’ is no fan of mine.” He thanked fans again on the live stream for responding well to the message and being kind. Bassett revealed that he wrote the three songs in one week, writing “Secret” and “Set Me Free” on the same day, calling it a “wild inspirational week.” Due to budgeting constraints, the singer wanted to think outside the box in order to be able to film the three videos that he envisioned. Bassett, along with his team, decided to film each video in a single shot 1917-style, stating that “Secret” was the hardest video to film.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Nardo Wick Releases Haunting Music Video For 'Wicked Witch'

Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returned on Monday (December 6) with a menacing new visual for his song “Wicked Witch” on the heels of his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick?. In the video, Wick and his love interest kill and rob customers in an old school diner as the rapper, who sports a bloody gash on his temple, spits about all the things he and his girl want to buy with their riches. Stylized with Pulp Fiction flavors, Nardo and his girl star as a modern-day hood Bonnie and Clyde, cruising around and partying in a musty motel following their gruesome robbery.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Willow's got pipes! Pink's daughter sings Hanukkah song with mom in new video

Pink’s 10-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart, showed off her beautiful singing voice in a recent Instagram video. The mother and daughter sang a traditional candle blessing song in Hebrew as they lit a menorah for Hanukkah, which began on Nov. 28 and ends on Dec. 6. Pink’s son, Jameson, 4, helped light some candles but didn’t join in the singing.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Brooke Shields Jokes Daughter Grier, 15, Is in the ‘A–hole’ Stage

Teen time! Brooke Shields’ eldest daughter, Rowan, is in her freshman year at Wake Forest University, but her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, is still at home. “It’s so much fun,” the actress, 56, sarcastically told Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on Monday, December 6, of raising teenagers, calling Rowan and Grier “18 and a–hole,” respectively.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Fought Tears During Emotional Christmas Song Performance Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is still feeling the pain of her divorce. The "Stronger" singer and American Idol alum have battled it out in court with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while hosting her daytime talk show on NBC and working as a coach on the reality singing competition The Voice. But amid her Christmas special recently, she gave fans an insight into the emotional rollercoaster she's been dealing with while singing "Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know)" live.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy