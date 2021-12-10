DeSoto Caverns bringing back ‘Christmas in the Cave’ this year

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Christmas season at DeSoto Caverns is in full swing and they know just how to celebrate.

The park has traditionally held their “Christmas in the Cave” event, but cancelled last year’s program. This year, DeSoto Caverns is offering guests an opportunity to see their Silent Night laser light show and a holiday-themed walk through the cave.

“In 2019, we had a full-blown event. we had carolers down here, we had characters in the park, you could make smores in the park and watch a movie,” said Ryan Burke, general manager of DeSoto Caverns. “This year was more of a rebuilding year. We have lights here set up in the cave to keep the Christmas spirit alive.”

The limited “Christmas in the Cave” experience comes with limited hours. DeSoto Caverns is open Friday through Monday every week, offering visitors a modern way to celebrate the holidays inside a cave spanning thousands of years.

“We put some lights down here down here around some of those stalagmites,” Burke said. “Just so everyone knows, the lights on the stalagmites, they don’t hurt them. They’re not powerful enough. They’re only on for a certain amount of time during the day.”

The park also tailored their underground laser light show to the season.

“We also have our Christmas themed rendition of silent night,” Burke said. “At the end, you get a little artificial snow shot into the crowd. that’s what we have going on this year.”

The Christmas experience at DeSoto Caverns will be available until Jan. 3. For hours and information, click here.

