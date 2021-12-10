ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

More Than Half Of Astroworld Victims' Families Decline Travis Scott's Offer

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVYZY_0dJZuxA500
Photo: Getty Images

More than half of the Astroworld Festival victims ' families have declined Travis Scott 's offer to pay for funeral costs, CNN reported.

At least six of the 10 victims' families have turned down the rapper's offer to cover funeral arrangement expenses. Some of the attorneys representing the victims' families say the offer was "inappropriate."

"I find offering to pay for funerals demeaning and inappropriate given the magnitude of the tragedy that unfolded," said Richard Mithoff , the attorney representing the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert who died at the concert.

"The Hilgerts are not about to allow someone to pay for their son's funeral. It was one of the last things they could do for their son ," Mithoff added.

Tony Buzbee , the attorney representing the family of Axel Acosta echoed the sentiments, stating, "Travis Scott's offer to pay for funeral expenses was nothing but a publicity stunt . Why else would he inform the press of such an offer?"

"If he wanted to really do something to assuage the pain being felt by these families, he would shut the hell up and let them grieve ," Buzbee told CNN .

"The Jurinek and Patino families saw right through Travis Scott and his team's offer for their son's funeral expenses. It was nothing more than a public relations stunt as it took both families about three seconds to say no," said Philip Corboy, Jr ., who represents the families of Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek .

The family of the youngest victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount , also turned down the rapper's offer to pay for the funeral.

In an interview with Charlamagne tha God , Travis responded to the families' decision to decline his offer.

"All things are understandable, and, you know, at the time they're grieving, and they're trying to find understanding and, you know, they want answers," the rapper said. "I just wanted to make sure that they knew that I was there for them."

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Related
Radar Online.com

Travis Scott Rejected By 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family After Rapper Offers To Pay For Funeral Costs Following Astroworld Death

Travis Scott's offer to pay for 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral has been denied. Ezra was the youngest victim who died from his injuries after attending Travis' deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. Article continues below advertisement. The Blount's family attorney shot down the rapper's offer in a...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Travis Scott's Career Over? Rapper Faces $750M Lawsuit Over Astroworld Tragedy as Brands Step Back

Ever since the unfortunate tragedy unfolded at the Astroworld Music Festival earlier this month, Travis Scott's troubles seemed to grow in ten folds and doesn't appear to end anytime soon. It was during the rapper's opening act during the concert at Astroworld that a crowd surge resulted in a stampede, claiming at least 10 lives and injuring hundreds. The concertgoers have now filed multiple lawsuits worth millions of dollars against the performers and the event organizers.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Guilt-Free Travis Scott Looks Unemotional In Rare Outing Just Hours Before Claiming No Responsibility For Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott's face matches his words. The unapologetic 30-year-old rapper hit the streets hours before sitting down with Charlamagne tha God and taking no responsibility for the death of 10 people who lost their lives from the injuries they sustained at his Astroworld Festival. Article continues below advertisement. Kylie Jenner's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
hotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Voices Character In "Trolls" Animated Special Amid Astroworld Aftermath

Travis Scott is trending right now as people are reacting to the rapper's voiceover in the new Trolls: Holiday in Harmony animated special, which is airing this holiday season on NBC. Previously, Travis and Kylie Jenner revealed that Trolls is their daughter Stormi's favorite movie. Alongside Travis, Kylie also stars as a voice actor in the new special, voicing Penelopuff.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Travis Scott Interview Draws Criticism From Lawyer for One Victim’s Family, Who Says He’s Working to ‘Shift Blame’

Travis Scott gave his first interview addressing the Astroworld tragedy on Thursday, speaking with Charlagmagne tha God in a 51-minute sitdown. While the rapper used the conversation to communicate his feelings about the situation, festival victims viewed it quite differently. According to TMZ, an attorney for one of the casualties, 21-year-old Axel Acosta, thinks Scott is not holding himself accountable for the devastating incident and is instead blaming everyone but himself.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Tha#Funerals#Mental Health#Cnn
enstarz.com

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Split After Astroworld Tragedy Headaches? Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence On Couple's Real Score

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked split buzzes that they are no longer dating amid the investigation into the Astroworld Festival tragedy. A leaked article from W Magazine made buzzes in the past weeks, claiming Jenner and Scott have never been a couple for two years. Instead, they are only comfortable with each other. The same news outlet revealed that things went wrong between them especially after what happened during Scott's November concert.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Travis Scott Net Worth: 'Astroworld' Lawsuit Soars To $2 Billion, Rapper Going Broke Anytime Soon?

Travis Scott's overall net worth is speculated to be affected by the terrible incident at his "Astroworld" event as lawsuit charges soared over 2 billion dollars. It's been two weeks since the tragedy at Astrowold Music Festival was headlined in several news outlets. It seems like Tragic Scott won't have peace anytime soon as the number of lawsuits filed against him over the ten deaths and multiple injured victims keep on increasing.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

More Fallout from Astroworld: Travis Scott Removed From Coachella, Anheuser-Busch Will No Longer Produce His Seltzer Brand

It’s been just over a month since tragedy struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, resulting in 10 deaths… and since then, Scott’s career and reputation have certainly suffered. To begin with, there were immediate reactions—many brands and sponsors ended their partnerships with the 30-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC News

Travis Scott's Cacti spiked seltzer discontinued after Astroworld disaster

Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer Cacti has been discontinued in the wake of last month's deadly Astroworld festival disaster. Anheuser-Busch announced on Friday that the drink line was being discontinued weeks after the tragedy in Houston saw 10 people killed in a crowd surge, including a 9-year-old boy. “After careful...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella 2022 Lineup After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott is facing more fallout following the deadly Astroworld festival that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured hundreds last month. The "Goosebumps" rapper was dropped from the upcoming 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, where he was set to be one of the headliners for the two-weekend event next spring, according to multiple reports.
INDIO, CA
Fox News

Kylie Jenner shows off lavish holiday decor amid Astroworld lawsuits

After weeks of remaining mum on social media, Kylie Jenner gave fans a peek at her holiday decor. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared with her 284 million followers a short clip to her Instagram Story of a handmade wooden pyramid spinning on her countertop. A reindeer figurine and an illuminated Christmas tree could be seen in the background.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Travis Scott Files Request To Get Astroworld Case Dismissed After Rapper Is Hit With Hundreds Of Lawsuits Following Deadly Concert

Travis Scott has issued a response to one of the hundreds of lawsuits filed against him. The 30-year-old rapper has been getting slammed with lawsuits following the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival in November. (The “OUT WEST” artist was performing on stage in Houston, Texas, when a fatal crowd surge killed 10 individuals in the audience and left hundreds injured.)
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Caitlyn Jenner LEAKS Baby Bombshell, Reveals 2 Pregnancies?

Caitlyn Jenner sparked the Kardashian pregnancy rumors. The proud grandmother said there are two grandkids on the way. The aspiring politician made an appearance on Good Morning Britain where she may have accidentally spilled the beans. Apparently, she dropped some MAJOR news during the interview. Caitlyn was nervous or so...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy