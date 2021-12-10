ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trouble Relationship

Nuthin But A D Thang: Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce From Nicole Young

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 4 days ago

1, 2, 3 and to the 4… His divorce is final and Dr. Dre is out the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rszP7_0dJZtuTh00
Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Dr. Dre celebrated the official end of his marriage to Nicole Young Thursday, smiling for a photo while sitting next to a set of balloons that spelled out DIVORCED AF.

Breyon Prescott shared “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats. Still Dre.”

Rapper Xzibit posted the same photo with hashtags #NWD 🤣 #CityBoysUp

Funny or foul?

The Youngs were married in 1996 and BOSSIP has extensively covered the Young’s split since Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020. The former couple were notoriously at odds over whether their prenup was actionable. Nicole Young also accused Dre of carrying on affairs with multiple mistresses and made claims that she had been physically abused during their marriage.

The Young’s also made news headlines over Nicole’s request for $4 million to pay for her lawyers, in addition to Nicole Young being granted $3.5 million annually in spousal support this July. Undoubtedly this divorce has cost Dr. Dre a whole lot of money, but we all know peace of mind is priceless.

Divorces are long, excruciating and often painful experiences, so we can’t say we don’t understand Dre smiling now that he’s done with this matter Do you think Dre is being petty having his friends post his divorce announcement?

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Shaunie O'Neal And Pastor Keion Henderson Announce Engagement

After nearly two years of dating and making it Instagram official to the public in July, the couple are headed down the aisle. Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson went from making their love Instagram official earlier this year to making it official official by announcing their engagement this week.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xzibit
Person
Nicole Young
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Why Tami Roman Gave Her Husband Permission to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Watch: EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip. Tami Roman is getting candid about her plans to expand her family. The 51-year-old actress revealed on a recent episode of The Real that she and husband Reggie Youngblood have taken "a pause" on their surrogacy plans and, instead, she has "offered" him an opportunity to "go find someone to have a child with."
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife puts sheriff on him to get her money

Dr. Dre‘s ex-wife has asked the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to recover more than $1 million from the producer. Nicole Young‘s legal team have filed a writ of execution against the “Forget About Dre” hitmaker, whom she has accused of defying a court order to pay $1,224,607 in past legal fees and only opting to pay $30oK toward the bill.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Inside Janet Jackson’s Love Life: All the Men She Has Dated and Married in Her Career

Janet Jackson has had an iconic music career that began in 1976, acting in The Jacksons variety show. The “Escapade” singer has been in the spotlight for her entire life. However, when it comes to her romantic relationships, Janet has remained pretty private over the years. Janet was married three times, welcoming her first child, Eissa, with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, in 2017.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorces
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Wife & ESPN Colleague Molly Qerim: Report

2021 has not been kind to celebrity couples. Beginning in February, when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, it seems like another celebrity couple separates every day. A-Rod and JLo split up in April. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are fighting one of the uglier prenuptial battles in recent memory. Faith Evans and Stevie J are reportedly on the rocks. Hell, even a young couple like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who seemed like they were madly in love just months ago, called it quits. And yesterday, it was reported that former-NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose filed for divorce from ESPN First Take host, Molly Qerim.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Dr. Dre Divorce Reportedly Settled

Dr. Dre is reportedly a single man again. According to TMZ, Dre has reportedly reached an agreement to finalize his divorce from Nicole Young. The rap mogul acknowledged the end of his marriage by posing in front of balloons that spelled out, "Divorced AF." Dre, whose full name is Andre...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Last Text He Ever Sent To Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre has reportedly revealed the last text message that he ever sent to his ex-wife Nicole Young in a court declaration obtained by Radar Online. The report notes that Dre reportedly asked his ex-wife for an easy time in court, telling her, "Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you." That message is reportedly the last text that Dre sent to his ex-wife, sending it out in August 2020. The legendary producer says that he wanted their divorce to be "classy and fair" and he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight," but that's precisely what ended up happening.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans Of Cheating On Them Inside Of Their Home

They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre & Nicole Young Are "Divorced AF" After Long Legal Battle: Report

After a long, arduous process, it looks as if Dr. Dre is officially a single man. The divorce between the Aftermath mogul and his ex-wife Nicole Young has been played out for the public in excruciating detail as the world was offered a rare glimpse into their marriage. The pair had been together for over two decades and in June 2020, Nicole filed for divorce.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Faith Evans Hit Backs Hard After Her Ex Requests Spousal Support

Faith Evans isn't bowing down to her estranged husband Stevie J's request for spousal support. Many were shocked to discover that the Love & Hip Hop star filed divorce documents in LA after just three years of marriage. Stevie, a hip-hop music producer turned reality star, listed the couple's date of separation as Oct. 19, 2021. Per Stevie, the reason for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." But the biggest shocker was his request for Evans to pay him spousal support amid their ongoing proceedings. In the documents, Stevie requests that a judge not grant Evans any financial support from him. Evans is firing back and asking a judge to deny his request.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy