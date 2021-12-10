Nuthin But A D Thang: Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce From Nicole Young

1, 2, 3 and to the 4… His divorce is final and Dr. Dre is out the door.

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Dr. Dre celebrated the official end of his marriage to Nicole Young Thursday, smiling for a photo while sitting next to a set of balloons that spelled out DIVORCED AF.

Breyon Prescott shared “Hey Well My Brother @drdre Just Told Me It’s Final !!! Congrats. Still Dre.”

Rapper Xzibit posted the same photo with hashtags #NWD 🤣 #CityBoysUp

Funny or foul?

The Youngs were married in 1996 and BOSSIP has extensively covered the Young’s split since Nicole filed for divorce in June 2020. The former couple were notoriously at odds over whether their prenup was actionable. Nicole Young also accused Dre of carrying on affairs with multiple mistresses and made claims that she had been physically abused during their marriage.

The Young’s also made news headlines over Nicole’s request for $4 million to pay for her lawyers, in addition to Nicole Young being granted $3.5 million annually in spousal support this July. Undoubtedly this divorce has cost Dr. Dre a whole lot of money, but we all know peace of mind is priceless.

Divorces are long, excruciating and often painful experiences, so we can’t say we don’t understand Dre smiling now that he’s done with this matter Do you think Dre is being petty having his friends post his divorce announcement?