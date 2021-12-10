House takes action on supply chain disruptions

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The supply chain nightmare continues to drag on. Experts are now calling it the worst non-war-related backup the world has ever seen. When COVID19 began, ports saw a significant decrease in trade. Now, a massive surge, coupled with the holiday season, is creating a bottleneck like effect in the supply chain system. CBS4 News went to Port Everglades to find out more. It’s one of the largest ports in the country, playing a major role in the eb and flow of the supply chain. “More than likely, if you consume anything at breakfast, lunch, or dinner...

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO