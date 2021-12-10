ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House takes action on supply chain disruptions

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to try and solve some of the challenges in the U.S. supply chain. In recent months, ocean liners from China and other countries have been...

MyChesCo

Federal Government Unlocks Approximately $1 Billion for Meat and Poultry Processors and Food Supply Chain Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced USDA is deploying $100 million under the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to make available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees; these loan guarantees will back private investment in processing and food supply infrastructure that will strengthen the food supply chain for the American people.
AGRICULTURE
talkbusiness.net

Truck driver shortage key part of supply chain problem

It is never more evident than during the Christmas season that Americans want what they want when they want it, often without any notion of how it gets there. Now, however, U.S. consumers are more conscious than ever of the complex system of organizations, activities, people and information called the “supply chain” that takes goods from raw materials to finished products delivered to the user.
INDUSTRY
Vox

The history of the metal box that’s wrecking the supply chain

Behold the simple shipping container. It’s a large, steel box that can carry tens of thousands of pounds of cargo. It’s also stackable and designed to fit on ocean freight ships, trains, and even trucks. These containers have been an unnoticed cog in the world’s highly complex manufacturing network for decades. But not anymore.
INDUSTRY
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Steps Up As Shipping Industry Wrestles With Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is ramping up its cargo volumes to relieve backlogs at other domestic ports. The port on Monday greeted the Noble Ace, a cargo vessel that unloaded 1,800 brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, roughly 600 of which are destined for the West Coast. That shipment was the latest in a series of steps taken by the port to contend with supply chain issues that have jammed other ports across the country. RELATED: Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attributed the growing cargo volume to the maritime industry’s confidence in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Miami

Experts: ‘Supply-Chain Issues Worst Non-War-Related Backup World Has Ever Seen’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The supply chain nightmare continues to drag on. Experts are now calling it the worst non-war-related backup the world has ever seen. When COVID19 began, ports saw a significant decrease in trade. Now, a massive surge, coupled with the holiday season, is creating a bottleneck like effect in the supply chain system. CBS4 News went to Port Everglades to find out more. It’s one of the largest ports in the country, playing a major role in the eb and flow of the supply chain. “More than likely, if you consume anything at breakfast, lunch, or dinner...
BUSINESS
BevNET.com

Supply Chain Pain: Surviving the Bullwhip Effect

Beverage companies are worried about raising prices, increasing costs, the potential margin impacts that will roll into fundraising valuations and more. A highly experienced panel, including manufacturing consultant Will Madden, Neil Kimberly of Essentia Water, and Encore Consumer Capital’s Kate Wallman will explain best practices for avoiding the “Bullwhip Effect” and some ideas on how brands can roll through the supply chain crisis.
INDUSTRY
modernfarmer.com

Supply Chain Crunches Are Affecting Every Corner of Agriculture

First, there were delayed shipments from overseas. Then, ships stuck at port and truck drivers unable to load up deliveries. More recently, a pricier Thanksgiving turkey—if you were able to find one in the first place. Supply chain disruptions steadily increased this year and with each new hiccup, a...
AGRICULTURE
theloadstar.com

US coastal shift gaining traction as shippers review routes and emissions

MSC’s transfer last month of its standalone transpacific Santana service from the US west coast to the east could see other carriers follow suite, accelerating the coastal shift. The supply chain uncertainty caused by severe berthing delays at US west coast hubs, along with intermodal delays and soaring transport...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing new carbon-intense projects abroad

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing new carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize global collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals...
POTUS
TheStreet

Tyson Ups Automation to Ease Supply Chain Woes

Tyson Foods ( (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report) will spend $1.3 billion to automate parts of its production lines over the next three years, according to The Wall Street Journal. That includes plans to invest more than $500 next year on automating some of the more...
BUSINESS
The Poultry Site

UK: Farmers the most trusted part of the supply chain

The latest results of a Agriculture and Horticulture Department Board (AHDB) study show consumer perceptions of agriculture remain positive. The UK levy board, which represents farmers, growers and others in the supply chain, has been monitoring consumer trust since 2019. The results of the AHDB/Blue Marble study found almost two...
AGRICULTURE

