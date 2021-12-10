ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim dies after rescue from water off of San Francisco beach

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
The San Francisco Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard conducted a water rescue on Thursday after a man was spotted in the water off of Lands End.

Despite the rescue team’s best efforts, the man died.

At just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, a bystander swimmer found the body of the adult man in the water. The swimmer yelled for help, according to a statement the SFFD provided to KCBS Radio.

"Paramedic rescue swimmers transported the victim from the rocky shoreline to a paramedic rescue boat," the statement read.

The victim received medical attention once on board, but he died from his injuries.

It’s still not clear how the man wound up in the water, or why, as he was fully clothed.

"If you are visiting our coastal areas please make sure to go with a friend, tell people where you are going, stay off rocks and cliff edges, and check in with friends," the statement read.

