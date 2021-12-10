ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Suspect at-large following robbery at M&T Bank in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQiag_0dJZpgVb00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a suspect in a Friday bank robbery is currently at-large.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to the the M&T bank near Lyell Avenue for a “Hold Up Alarm” around 12 p.m.

Police say by the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities have described the suspect as a black male in his mid 20s, about 5’8.” Police say he was wearing a blue-knit cap, grey shirt and a hunter-green jacket.

According to officials, the man may have entered a vehicle in close proximity of the bank.

Access to the inside of the bank site was blocked during the investigation.

Further details on the amount of cash or suspect’s identity are not available at this time. Police said a photo may be released to the public later Friday.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Police identify Newark homicide victim

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Newark Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the man found dead in a roadway last week as Byron Wilder, 46. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Wilder was found in the road on Marie Avenue in Newark around 7:00 Friday morning. Investigators believe the victim […]
NEWARK, NY
News 8 WROC

Masked robbers make man strip at gunpoint, rob him in the Bronx

On Dec. 3, a 24-year-old man went to Anthony Avenue near East 174th Street to meet a woman, officials said. When he got there, two masked individuals ordered the man to take his clothes off at gunpoint. The robbers took the man's clothing and personal property, then fled in the victim's car, a 2018 Infiniti Sedan.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank#Bank Robbery#At Large#Rpd#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Man dies from injuries following house fire in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has died from injuries following a weekend fire in Irondequoit, police officials told News 8 Monday. Crews responded to the home on Willowen Drive in Irondequoit around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters said the fire appears to have started in the basement. According to Irondequoit police, firefighters were called to […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Community rallies behind families displaced by Macedon apartment fire

MACEDON, NY (WROC) — Several families at an apartment complex in Macedon may have lost everything in a fire on Monday, but thanks to donations and support from the community, they’re keeping hope and some joy going into the holidays.   Many of these people were at work, but even those who were home told us it spread through their building in […]
MACEDON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy