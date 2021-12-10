ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Michigan Veteran Homes focuses on life enrichment and therapy through the arts

By Dvids
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOrNa_0dJZoatM00

Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) offer veterans and eligible dependents, a home-like environment that celebrates camaraderie, provides peace of mind and offers easy access to extraordinary skilled nursing care.

And with communities in Chesterfield Township, Grand Rapids and Marquette, each home employs an extensive staff of physicians, nurses, social workers, dietitians and recreational therapists to ensure members get the care they need while living as independently as possible.

While traditional elements of short-term and long-term care exist, such as behavioral, occupational, physical and group therapy, MVH also offers alternative therapies through the arts.

“We offer programs that help maintain or improve psychosocial well-being,” said Becky Smit, manager of the activity department and volunteer services at Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids. “Through art, wood shop, music and horticultural therapy, our members receive approximately 70 arts-related therapy treatments weekly.”

Through arts therapy, MVH focuses on the emotional, psychological and social well-being of the members. One therapy offered is painting.

“We offer an art program, which is more person-centered and focused on the individual,” said Smit.

Creative art therapies are non-invasive, non-medication-based and may reduce healthcare costs. Their impact can also be seen in improvements to cognitive, memory and motor functions.

“For some, it’s incentive therapy as this gets them out of their rooms to explore new activities,” said Vickie Reynolds, oil painting instructor for Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids. “While there are elements of physical therapy involved, painting does improve their range of motion, there are emotional healing benefits as well.”

The program is designed for experienced and novice painters and members can learn basic painting skills — all while improving their cognitive skills.

“We have members who have no background in painting at all and others who have painted previously,” said Reynolds. “Members learn to mix their own colors, do their own sketching and make critical decisions about their paintings.”

The home also has programs that are more individually based.

“Woodshop is another program we offer that focuses on the member rather than on a group,” said Smit. “Members who attend can work on projects that favor their previous experience in woodworking or we can teach new techniques. This therapy improves motor skills and builds strength and balance.”

“It also improves communication skills, can help with emotions such as grief or anger and can help reduce depression and anxiety,” she said.

Another alternative therapy offered is music which reaches about 70 members each week. Members who listen to live music have seen long-term benefits as well.

“The home has a music therapist who comes here once a week and works in all of our neighborhoods throughout the home,” said Smit. “We offer both group and individual-focused sessions and have found that music helps improve communication, promotes wellness and can enhance memory.”

Members also have opportunities to directly engage with gardening and horticulture.

“We provide an opportunity for members, using gardening and plant-based activities, to reduce stress and enhance social skills,” said Betsy Brown, a registered horticultural therapist for the home. “The group activities are meaningful and promote improvements to self-esteem while reducing boredom.”

“The activities also encourage risk taking and keeping an open mind and engaging with plants can foster curiosity, stretch the memory and encourage creativity,” she said.

Plant therapy can also help members recognize the changing seasons and trigger memories from early childhood.

“During a recent session, members were able to make a holiday snack — fresh cranberry relish,” said Brown. “As we were looking at the cranberries, this triggered a memory for one of the members who is 102, he reflected on when he used to pick berries as a kid.”

During weekly visits, therapy sessions are offered twice a day in hopes of reaching as many members as possible.

“We have group sessions in the morning and individual sessions in the afternoon,” said Brown, who has been a therapist with the home since 2000. “Typically, we have approximately ten members join us for the group session.”

While the alternative art therapies have been hugely successful in improving quality of life for the members, the home offers a variety of programs that contribute to life enrichment.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we attended numerous social events across our local community and planned many off-site excursions,” said Smit. “We would go to baseball games, concerts and fish fries.”

“It’s more challenging now but we are offering what we can while keeping the members safe, which is our main priority,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ Brings Joy to Veteran Members Around the Holidays

Michigan Veteran Homes’ ‘Make a Veteran Smile Campaign’ encourages Michigan residents to spread holiday cheer by sending a card or letter to veteran members. “Some of the local holiday functions members would attend have been suspended due to the pandemic and that can lead to feelings of isolation around the holidays,” said Rebecca Smit, activity department manager for Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids. “Sending a card is another way our communities and advocates can show support for veteran members.”
MICHIGAN STATE
moodyonthemarket.com

Michigan Veteran Homes Provides Wish List For Homes With Holiday Season

The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has released a wish list of gifts for veterans homes this holiday season. Michigan Veteran Homes has provided a wish list for each Home highlighting much-needed items to support veteran members this holiday season. The success of the Homes would not be possible without the amazing charitable support they receive from community members and veteran advocates throughout the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Veterans find healing and camaraderie through art

When Penny Lee Deere picks up a brush she says she’s quickly swept away. “You just forget about anything else, it doesn’t matter, you just try to figure out what’s going on, just letting go,” she said, as she painted a poppy with watercolors. Not quite a decade ago Deere...
VISUAL ART
WCPO

Supporting Veteran Caregivers in Your Life

As a family caregiver you play an important role in caring for our nation’s heroes at home and in the community, which is why the Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers supportive programs and services to help you become a better caregiver. Caregiving can be extremely demanding, and many caregivers experience isolation and burnout. Some of the most important aspects of becoming a better caregiver is learning how to manage stress and take care of yourself, which is why we have implemented two programs to help ease the stress of caring for our nation’s heroes.Call 513-475-6366 to speak with Caregiver Support Services or visit www.caregiver.va.gov.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
dailyhealthpost.com

Top 10 Foods that Improve Blood Circulation in Legs

Are you experiencing cramps, pain, and fatigue in your legs? Poor circulation in the legs, ankle, and feet, can cause edema, varicosis, and venous diseases. In today’s video, we’ll explore 10 foods that boost circulation in the legs. Make sure you watch till the end, cause we’ll mention one spice that has amazing benefits for your arteries, that you’ll want to eat daily.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Nursing Care#The Arts#Mvh
asapland.com

Brain Stroke Effects

Brain stroke is a very dangerous disease. brain stroke effects are given below. 5-headache, ringing in the ears, nausea, fainting, and loss of consciousness. It increases with age, especially after 65 years. Treatment:. There is no cure for brain stroke but there are many therapies that can help you to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?

What Are The Symptoms of Internal Bleeding in the Head?. Internal bleeding in the head may present with the following signs and symptoms: headache, dizziness, nausea/vomiting, seizures, loss of consciousness (syncope), fever/chills, focal neurologic deficit (i.e., weakness on one side of the body), subcutaneous bruising or petechiae around the eyes or ears, GCS score <15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WLUC

Veteran Wish List for Jacobetti Veteran Home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans at the Jacobetti Home for Veterans are creating a wish list for the holidays. At the Jacobetti Home, while donations are always welcome year-round, there is always a need during the holidays. A wish list is created and residents are looking for items like high-quality lotion, large-faced watches, and CD players. According to volunteer coordinator, Sarah Johnson donations like those items from the community are invaluable.
MARQUETTE, MI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State board approves request to eliminate maternity services at Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry

A state board on Tuesday approved an application from Northwestern Medicine to eliminate labor and delivery services at their McHenry hospital starting next month. The ​​​​​Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board met Tuesday and voted 7-1 to allow the Northwestern Medicine Hospital in McHenry to close their obstetrics and gynecology department.
MCHENRY, IL
Tampa Bay News Wire

“Enriching Lives Through Diversity and Inclusion”

The organization received 17,413 entries from 123 countries and 47 states in submissions for the 19th annual outdoor art exhibit celebrating diversity and inclusion. The Best-in-Show Adult artwork award went to Samantha Miller, from Sarasota. Jenai Barco, a 9th grade student from Waipahu, Hawaii, won the Best-in-Show Student award for her art. Alicia Chalmers of Bradenton, won Best-in-Show for her inspirational quotation.
SARASOTA, FL
KSN.com

Veteran in Michigan donates Christmas trees to troops nationwide

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Christmas is the time of the year people spread holiday cheer to their community. Melvin Koelling is a retired Army captain who served a total of eight years in the United States military. Koelling says he understands how rough Christmas can be for troops across the country who are celebrating the holidays apart from family and friends.
MICHIGAN STATE
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy