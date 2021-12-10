ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzpatrick's frustration with Steelers defense visible on field

By Andrew Limberg
 4 days ago

The Steelers/Vikings game was barely into the second quarter and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had had enough.

After having to make another tackle in the secondary after another wide-open run by Dalvin Cook Fitzpatrick openly showed his frustration on the field.

The very animated Fitzpatrick had must made a tackle on Cook wrapping up his legs to bring him down, but Cook had already picked up close to 15 yards on the run.

Fitzpatrick may not be producing the turnovers he has become known for in past seasons, but he has been one of the better players on a struggling defense, along with T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

A big reason for the lack of production from Fitzpatrick comes from him having to essentially be a fifth linebacker, with inside linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert struggling to make tackles.

That is compounded by a defensive line that is missing Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt.

Thursday’s game was a tale of different types of frustration.

Fitzpatrick was frustrated that his teammates were not putting out the same effort he was.

Receiver Chase Claypool was upset his teammates tried to get him back in line after celebrating a first down with under 40 seconds left in the game.

Remember that on-field fight between Claypool and Fitzpatrick before the beginning of the season? I think we have a better understanding now why that happened.

