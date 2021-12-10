READ & SIP: HOLIDAY BOOK PAIRINGS – ANNUAL HOLIDAY MAGAZINE

Key West’s annual Holiday Fest started last week with the ceremonial lighting of the island’s Historic Seaport and its Christmas trees, palm trees, ships, shops, restaurants and watering holes. The lighting extravaganza extends from Lazy Way Lane at the Greene Street Plaza to the Ferry Terminal at Grinnell Street. Key West Holiday Fest is an annual island-wide celebration presented in part by the Lodging Association of the Florida Keys and Key West and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council that continues through Dec. 31. Other Fest highlights include romantic Holiday Historic Inn Tours, the annual Schooner Wharf Lighted Boat Parade and an abundance of uniquely Key West New Year’s Eve celebrations. For an extensive event schedule, visit KeyWestHolidayFest.com.
