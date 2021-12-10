READ & SIP: HOLIDAY BOOK PAIRINGS – ANNUAL HOLIDAY MAGAZINE

The Vero Beach Art Club is holding its “Second Annual Holiday Marketplace” along with its “Florida Treasures” show of fine art pieces produced by member artists. They will run concurrently from December 2 through January 17. For the second year in a row, the Club is using its Holiday Marketplace as a forum at which to raise funds for the Riverside Theatre Youth Scholarship Fund. Two fully and beautifully decorated trees will be on display for the week prior to the December Gallery Stroll, and will be auctioned off on December 5. The proceeds will be donated to the Fund. The ornaments used are all are decorated by various club members who not only do not take individual credit, but also donate their time willingly as their contributions to a worthwhile community charity.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO