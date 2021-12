Elon Musk is one of the few people who can make people rich with a single tweet. On Tuesday, Time’s newly crowned Person of the Year tweeted that “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes,” ultimately causing the Dogecoin cryptocurrency to soar 33%, according to Bloomberg. The announcement brought Doge up to $0.20, before the spike wore off and it landed at $0.18 soon after.

